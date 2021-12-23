Bitcoin-Related Stocks Edge Higher

AMC Entertainment and GameStop have shed more than half of their value since hitting June highs, giving most recent investors a good reason to consider selling for year-end tax-loss harvesting. Robinhood has shed more than half of its value since going public at $38 five months ago. Meme stocks and...
Gold edged higher as investors assessed the resilience of the global economic recovery, with Covid-19 cases hitting a pandemic record. More than 1.44 million infections worldwide on Monday smashed the previous high after factoring out a statistical blip in Turkey last year. While the highly-transmissible omicron is spreading rapidly around the world, studies suggest that illness caused by the new strain isn't as severe as in previous waves.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) 30-day option implied volatility is at 34; compared to its 52-week range of 24 to 59.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Block (NYSE: SQ) 30-day option implied volatility is at 46; compared to its 52-week range of 34 to 73.
One of the many "perks" of being Editorial Director here at Money Morning: Unfettered, 24/7 access to some of the sharpest, most successful investors in American finance, like my friend and colleague, Tim Melvin. Tim, a 30-year market veteran, runs the Banking on Profits newsletter, and he happens to be...
Stocks were mostly higher Tuesday, adding to the momentum the market had the day before, as investors continue to close out their positions for 2021. The S&P 500 index was up 0.1%. Banks and health care stocks were doing better than other sectors, while technology shares were lagging the field after leading it a day earlier. The tech-heavy Nasdaq down 0.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4%. European and Asian markets were modestly higher, and crude oil prices were up a little less than 1%.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) 30-day option implied volatility is at 54; compared to its 52-week range of 29 to 65.
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives raised the price target on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to $1,400.00 per share from the prior $1,100.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stock Market Futures Are Edging Higher After Record-Setting Session For S&P 500. Stock market futures are marginally higher in early morning trading on Tuesday this week. Given that we are in a historically good week for stocks, this is not all that surprising. After all, we are looking at a relatively light trading week where some are looking to ride a potential Santa Claus rally. On the flip side, some investors may be taking a step back to consider the current state of the stock market heading into 2022.
Argus analyst Bill Selesky raised his price target on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to $1,313.00 per share from the prior $1,010.A ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
These stocks should handsomely reward patient investors. We've hit the homestretch. In just a few days we'll be turning the page on 2021 and looking toward a new, and hopefully less pandemic-disrupted year. Despite the challenges Wall Street has endured this year, the benchmark S&P 500 ended last week on...
CLEVELAND — A Cleveland barber is growing his business through accepting a growing new form of payment. A Cleveland barber is growing his business by accepting a growing new form of payment. It’s not the styling skills that’s creating a buzz for Waverly Willis’ customers. “I’m...
Can you handle risk? Do you like volatility? If you answered yes to either question, then penny stocks are probably something to watch. These low-priced equities have become a go-to for profit hunters looking for quick gains. But those gains come with plenty of risks. Just as quickly as they rise, they can crumble, and in many cases, the drop hurts more if you’re on the wrong side of a losing trade. So how do you find the best penny stocks to buy?
Shares of several cryptocurrency-related companies, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT), are trading lower in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Many are attributing the recent crypto pullback to the technical setup in Bitcoin. Bitcoin...
Comments / 0