ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

Custodian credited for extinguishing fire in Upper Darby High School

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0alkvZ_0dUjxjSD00

Upper Darby High School had to be evacuated on Thursday afternoon after someone set a small fire in a bathroom.

Chopper 6 was over the school as students were dismissed early.

Officials say after a student reported the fire two teachers tried to put it out.

A building custodian was able to extinguish it before the fire department arrived.

Nobody was hurt.

The superintendent says police were called in and they plan to charge any student found to be involved.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darby, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Upper Darby, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Upper Darby, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Darby High School#Fire Department#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
68K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy