Custodian credited for extinguishing fire in Upper Darby High School

Upper Darby High School had to be evacuated on Thursday afternoon after someone set a small fire in a bathroom.

Chopper 6 was over the school as students were dismissed early.

Officials say after a student reported the fire two teachers tried to put it out.

A building custodian was able to extinguish it before the fire department arrived.

Nobody was hurt.

The superintendent says police were called in and they plan to charge any student found to be involved.