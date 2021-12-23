ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eric's Heroes: Santa Girl

By Jessica Armstrong
okcfox.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know how busy we are, well imagine what...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

okcfox.com

Eric's Heroes: Raising Awareness When it Comes to Autism

When we think of the holidays we usually think of gifts and spending time with loved ones. Today, we want to share a story of a boy with a special gift that's raising awareness when it comes to autism. His love of cars and details have made him one of Eric's Heroes. Reporter Eric Johnson has this national-award-winning story.
HEALTH
WAFB

Rochester girl pens pandemic appeal to Santa

ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Experts have made it clear how damaging the pandemic has been for many children, both educationally and emotionally. But if one nine-year-old from Rochester, Vermont, gets her wish, it will all be over soon. Like many kids, Zoe Belanger had a very important letter to send...
ROCHESTER, VT
cheektowagabee.com

SANTA’S ON HIS WAY

Santa came early making a surprise visit to Cleveland Hill Elementary on Monday Morning. He sat in the halls waving to students as they passed by. Above, students from Ms. Jones and Ms. Merrill’s class posed with Santa. After the group photo, Santa distributed candy canes to the students.
Lake Charles American Press

Letter to Santa brings Christmas magic to Westlake girl

Postal workers in Westlake worked together this week to make one little girl’s Christmas dreams come true. The United States Post Office’s annual Operation Santa program invites children in need to write letters to Santa that are then fulfilled by generous volunteers around the country. Kaycee Johnson, Westlake...
WESTLAKE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecounty.me

Toby’s letter to Santa

Toby is a resident cat at the Halfway Home Pet Rescue. I must confess that I accidentally opened and read “his” outgoing mail last week. Toby wrote, “Dear Santa, 11 years ago you gave me the best present in the world — my life. I had survived a poisoning and was left severely disabled, but I was also given a lifelong foster home at Halfway Home Pet Rescue. I have been very happy here and have made many human friends. I have also met more than 3,200 feline friends that the HHPR volunteers have cared for, sterilized and placed into good homes.
PETS
995qyk.com

Track Santa’s Journey

Here is everything you need to know on how to track Sant’s journey. Santa is preparing for his yearly journey around the world. Thanks to sleigh GPS, you can track his travels starting at 4a EST on Christmas Eve!. You can also now call 1-877-Hi-NORAD track Santa’s journey New...
CHRISTMAS
maroonweekly.com

Santa’s Wonderland

A whole park dedicated to all things Christmas? Say yes! Santa’s Wonderland in College Station is its own winter wonderland with 72 acres of beautiful lights and activities for all ages to get in the spirit of Christmas. Block off an evening this Christmas to fully enjoy all the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Portsmouth Daily Times

Santa’s helpers

PORTSMOUTH — For the past 22 years, Shawnee Animal Clinic (SAC) has been bringing holiday joy to the residents of Ayden Healthcare at Rosemount Pavilion. Each year SAC staff receives a list of residents from the nursing home to buy gifts for. The tradition started by the clinic to make sure everyone at the nursing home who doesn’t have a family would receive a gift on Christmas.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
94.5 KATS

Timmy’s ‘Santa Conspiracy’

Many years ago, when I was dating a past girlfriend, Christmas time came and went. We had a discussion on our possible future. A future that looked into kids, and how we would raise them. You know, stuff that couples talk about when you are young and in love. Well, with Christmas in the air, the topic of Santa Claus was one we discussed.
SOCIETY
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Viroqua’s ‘Santa Claus for cats’ a finalist for Feline Foster Heroes

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — Viroqua’s “Santa Claus for cats” Terry Best is one of 10 finalists for the Greater Good Charities annual Felone Foster Heroes Contest. Best is a volunteer at the Driftless Humane Society, where he dedicates himself to comforting stray cats, transporting animals to local veterinarians for surgery, and bringing them back to nestle in with blankets and love.
VIROQUA, WI
kmvt

Jerome girl asks for Christmas cards to be sent to her hero

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, some with a uniform while others are simply everyday people. Aaliyah Shepard found her hero on December 14, 2019, which was the day her family’s world changed forever. Aaliyah — then only eight years old — reached over a candle, unintentionally setting her sequin shirt on fire in the process. Her older sister Gaby jumped in, taking her to the shower to put out the flames. Still, Aaliyah’s body was badly burned.
JEROME, ID
KYTV

SANTA TRACKER: Track Santa’s trip to the Ozarks

(Gray News) - The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa Claus’ trip around the globe to deliver Christmas gifts to children. The Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has games, music, and other holiday fun. Trackers can also call NORAD to check the whereabouts of Santa and his reindeer at 877-HI-NORAD.
keysweekly.com

SANTA’S HIGHLIGHTS & LOWLIGHTS

All men and women may be created equal, but let’s face it…all Christmas presents certainly are not. Whether Christmas morning brings unimaginable delight, disappointment, or just plain confusion, at least one surprise is bound to happen each year. With that in mind, we asked Keys residents for Santa’s highlights (and lowlights) from gifts throughout the years.
MARATHON, FL
Elk Grove Citizen

Santa’s early visits

Cosumnes firefighters, Elk Grove police officers, and volunteers delivered Christmas presents to the children of local families in need during the morning of Dec. 18. Gifts were donated by the community as part of the Elk Grove’s 26th annual Toy Project. Presents were reportedly delivered to 219 children in 95 families.
ELK GROVE, CA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES

