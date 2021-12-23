Eric's Heroes: Santa Girl

Toby is a resident cat at the Halfway Home Pet Rescue. I must confess that I accidentally opened and read “his” outgoing mail last week. Toby wrote, “Dear Santa, 11 years ago you gave me the best present in the world — my life. I had survived a poisoning and was left severely disabled, but I was also given a lifelong foster home at Halfway Home Pet Rescue. I have been very happy here and have made many human friends. I have also met more than 3,200 feline friends that the HHPR volunteers have cared for, sterilized and placed into good homes.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO