ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Bally Sports Southwest to Host 'Texas Rangers Christmas Marathon'

By Chris Halicke
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 4 days ago

The Major League Baseball lockout is leaving many fans without any type of baseball fix. While current events will remain on hold, Texas Rangers fans will be able to have some form of baseball on Christmas.

Bally Sports Southwest, the television home of the Rangers, will broadcast Texas Rangers Christmas Marathon on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. CST. During that time, BSSW will rebroadcast six of the most memorable Texas Rangers games from the 2021 season. Even a 102-loss season had some exciting moments. Each of the six games will be aired in a two-hour window.

The schedule for Texas Rangers Christmas Marathon:

  • 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.: May 23 vs. Houston: Rangers 3, Astros 2, 10 innings (Adolis García walk off)
  • 1:00-3:00 p.m.: June 9 vs. San Francisco: Rangers 4, Giants 3, 11 innings (Brock Holt walk off)
  • 3:00-5:00 p.m.: July 31 vs. Seattle: Rangers 5, Mariners 4, 10 innings (Jonah Heim walk off and two-homer game)
  • 5:00-7:00 p.m.: August 1 vs. Seattle: Rangers 4, Mariners 3 (Heim's second consecutive walk-off homer)
  • 7:00-9:00 p.m.: September 5 at Los Angeles Angels: Rangers 7, Angels 3 (DJ Peters' four-hit, two-homer game)
  • 9:00-11:00 p.m.: September 30 vs. Los Angeles Angels: Rangers 7, Angels 6 (García becomes Rangers' rookie home run and RBI king)

Rangers History Today: Former Owner Brad Corbett Passes Away

Brad Corbett was the Rangers' second owner, and his tenure with Texas was never boring.

2 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t6Rth_0dUjw7s500
By Chris Halicke

Bally Sports Southwest to Host 'Texas Rangers Christmas Marathon'

Texas Rangers fans can get their baseball fix on Christmas Day!

Dec 23, 2021

Rangers History Today: A Day of Consequential Moves

The Texas Rangers made three deals on this day, two of which, eventually, led them to their first division crown.

Dec 22, 2021

The broadcasters for the six games are play-by-play announcer Dave Raymond, analysts Tom Grieve, David Murphy, and C.J. Nitkowski, and field reporter Emily Jones.

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas, Rangers fans!

Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas Sports Focus

Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Jeff Wilson leaves the 2021 Texas Rangers behind by writing that more things went right than a 102 loss season would lead you to believe. Mike Axisa writes that some young pitching taking a step forward would be the thing that the Rangers are hoping to have found under the tree this holiday season.
MLB
FanSided

Jon Gray can be the Texas Rangers’ next veteran pitcher success story

Corey Seager and Marcus Semien commanded most of the attention during the Texas Rangers‘ pre-lockout free agency splurge, and rightly so, as the two infielders are legitimate stars. But don’t sleep on the savvy addition of right-hander Jon Gray, who helps fortify a starting rotation that ranked near the...
MLB
iheart.com

David Ortiz's Wife, Tiffany, Announces Split After 25 Years

"Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership," Tiffany Ortiz wrote alongside a photo of herself and the retired baseball star. "We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children."
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Holt
Person
Adolis García
Person
Tom Grieve
Person
Emily Jones
Person
Brad Corbett
Person
Homer
FanSided

3 Scrooge moves the Dodgers made that killed fans’ Christmas spirit

The Los Angeles Dodgers just paid a $32.65 million luxury tax bill, so it’s obvious they have money to spend and/or waste. But before the lockout, they only made a few uninspiring transactions, the highlight of which was re-signing Chris Taylor — something that needed to get done after he said he was willing to take a discount to remain in LA.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Los Angeles Signs Free Agent Catcher to Minor League Deal

The Dodgers have made their first player signing since retaining Chris Taylor on a 4-year deal. While it hasn’t been their fault that they haven’t made any more moves (e.g., Freddie Freeman), they weren’t very active beforehand either. Well, they’re showing some activity now as they recently made a signing that no one saw coming.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Refs somehow missed blatant Cowboys penalty on key play

The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown. Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Bally Sports Southwest#Major League Baseball#Bssw#Houston Rangers 3#Astros 2#Giants#Seattle Rangers 5#Seattle Rangers 4
FanSided

Looking at 4 of the worst free agent contracts in Chicago Cubs history

With no end to the ongoing MLB lockout in sight, we’re left scrambling for crumbs of news from beat writers, desperately hoping for something big. Earlier this week, we got confirmation of ‘mutual interest’ between the Chicago Cubs and Carlos Correa, perhaps setting the stage for one of the team’s highest profile free agency pursuits in some time – maybe ever.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
Facebook
Chicago Tribune

Column: 2021 rekindled our love for watching sports the way we did in the ‘before’ times. But COVID-19 concerns remained, from variants to vaccines.

Trying to come to grips with the state of the sports world in the final days of 2021 isn’t easy. We’re ending the year the way we began it, stressing over our favorite athletes and teams while another COVID-19 surge forces colleges and professional sports leagues to put their fingers on the pause button again. And that’s a shame for 2021, a year that rekindled our love for watching live sports ...
CHICAGO, IL
Dallas Sports Focus

Christmas Day Rangers Links

Good morning and merry Christmas, LSB. The only bit of news this morning is that former Ranger Hyeon-jong Yang is returning to the Kia Tigers of the KBO, where he played for 14 years before signing with Texas prior to last season. Also MLB dot com has a list of...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Cris Collinsworth crushes Washington teammates for fighting on sidelines

Cris Collinsworth had some harsh words for Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne for fighting on the sidelines during “Sunday Night Football.”. Washington was down 28-7 to Dallas in the second quarter of Sunday’s game at AT&T Stadium. There was obvious frustration on Washington’s sideline following Dallas’ fourth touchdown of the half. NBC showed video of Allen and Payne even getting into a fight (watch here).
NFL
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
870
Followers
797
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy