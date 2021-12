England’s Ashes tour was plunged into doubt after a Covid outbreak hit the touring camp, but the Boxing Day Test was given the green light to go ahead pending further PCR results.There have been four positive cases among the wider travelling party – two members of the backroom staff and two family members – while Stuart Broad and Craig Overton who are not in the playing XI this week, have been confined to the team hotel as a precaution.The drama started just over an hour before the scheduled start of play on day two at the MCG, when it...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO