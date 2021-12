LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two men were arrested Thursday on several charges after a police pursuit and a crash with drugs found in the car. Around 3:20 p.m., Trooper Jacob Raupp observed a silver Ford Taurus traveling 80 mph on State Road 2 east of LaPorte. Trooper Raupp pulled over the car, but as the officer got out of his patrol vehicle and walked towards the Taurus, the driver sped away westbound toward LaPorte. The trooper then called out a vehicle pursuit and followed the vehicle as it fled. The suspect attempted to turn onto Clay Street from SR 2 in downtown LaPorte but crashed into the corner of the Country Caterers business.

LAPORTE COUNTY, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO