Local Teens Spend Holiday On Not Off

Families may be eager to celebrate the holidays together, but some may struggle with spending the season without a loved one there. Hospice of Washington County works to support families of clients and others who have passed, with activities such as their memorial Christmas trees that fill the Washington Public Library with an assortment of ornaments hung by residents to honor those deceased. Hospice Director Katrina Altenhofen says those spending their first holiday without a cherished relative or friend should make sure they have a support system that they can turn to when they don’t feel like taking part in normal activities. Altenhofen encourages those grieving not to ignore who they’ve lost, “One of the things that I know younger generations don’t usually really have is that story and they’ve lost that storytelling of grandma so-and-so or aunt so-and-so. Tell those stories so that the next generation knows where they’ve come from and the variety of things associated.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO