Local Teens Spend Holiday On Not Off

By Lynn Jones-Turpin – The reason for the season of giving back is upon us and Jacksonville citizens are leaving no one behind. Organizations throughout Duval are on high alert with extra generous gratitude for charitable donations to friends, families, food banks, children centers, the lonely and/or isolated. In the North Shore area Gateway to Heaven Christian Church (GTHCC), recently held their inaugural “Gospel around the Grounds, Christmas Toy Giveaway,” on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Pastor Carlton Jones and his team welcomed more than 200 children throughout the North Shore neighborhood. GTHCC secured food from local suppliers and toys from Toys for Tots organization. The toys were reserved for children ages 3-months-old to 14-years-of-age. Activities also included distribution of food, monetary gifts and bicycle raffle. Near the MLK Expressway, Thunderbolt Productions held their 38th Christmas toy giveaway at New Life Community Church. Spearheaded by champion wrestler, Larry Hamilton, volunteers donated 157 gifts and seven new bikes.
