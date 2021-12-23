ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Local Teens Spend Holiday On Not Off

By admin
jacksonvillefreepress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile teens busy their holiday vacation days with social media and telephones, the youth of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. Delta Delta Chapter Youth Group Kudos (males) and Xinos (females), are learning how to enrich themselves and the community. Their monthly meeting was held for a day of holiday fun...

