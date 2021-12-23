Two bouts added to UFC Fight Night event on March 12

Two fights have been added to the UFC Fight Night lineup for March 12.

A featherweight bout between Damon Jackson and Josh Culibao, as well as a middleweight fight between Cody Brundage and Dalcha Lungiambula have been added to the event, which is expected to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Broadcast plan for the card have not yet been revealed.

The fighters involved confirmed the bookings on social media after Iridium Sports Agency, who manages Jackson and Brundage, announced the news Wednesday on Instagram.

Jackson (19-3-1 MMA, 2-2-1 UFC) looks to build off the momentum of a unanimous decision victory over Charles Rosa in October. The victory was Jackson’s third in four fights and the second of his second UFC stint.

Culibao (9-1-1 MMA, 1-1-1 UFC) is also on the heels of a unanimous decision win. In May, he defeated Shayilan Nuerdanbieke to pick up his first promotional victory.

Looking to rebound from a short-notice promotional debut loss to Nick Maximov via unanimous, Brundage (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) seeks his first victory under the UFC banner.

Lungiambula (11-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC) will look to bounce back, as well. In September, he lost a back-and-forth battle against Marc-Andre Barriault via unanimous decision.

With the additions, the UFC Fight Night lineup for March 12 includes:

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos

Marlon Moraes vs. Yadong Song

Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho

Javid Basharat vs. Trevin Jones

Cody Brundage vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Josh Culibao vs. Damon Jackson

Gallery

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: Official Showtime photos

Gallery

Jake Paul KOs Tyron Woodley in rematch: Best photos