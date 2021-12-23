ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Two bouts added to UFC Fight Night event on March 12

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1CaU_0dUjpyAC00

Two fights have been added to the UFC Fight Night lineup for March 12.

A featherweight bout between Damon Jackson and Josh Culibao, as well as a middleweight fight between Cody Brundage and Dalcha Lungiambula have been added to the event, which is expected to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Broadcast plan for the card have not yet been revealed.

The fighters involved confirmed the bookings on social media after Iridium Sports Agency, who manages Jackson and Brundage, announced the news Wednesday on Instagram.

Jackson (19-3-1 MMA, 2-2-1 UFC) looks to build off the momentum of a unanimous decision victory over Charles Rosa in October. The victory was Jackson’s third in four fights and the second of his second UFC stint.

Culibao (9-1-1 MMA, 1-1-1 UFC) is also on the heels of a unanimous decision win. In May, he defeated Shayilan Nuerdanbieke to pick up his first promotional victory.

Looking to rebound from a short-notice promotional debut loss to Nick Maximov via unanimous, Brundage (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) seeks his first victory under the UFC banner.

Lungiambula (11-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC) will look to bounce back, as well. In September, he lost a back-and-forth battle against Marc-Andre Barriault via unanimous decision.

With the additions, the UFC Fight Night lineup for March 12 includes:

  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos
  • Marlon Moraes vs. Yadong Song
  • Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva
  • Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho
  • Javid Basharat vs. Trevin Jones
  • Cody Brundage vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
  • Josh Culibao vs. Damon Jackson

Gallery

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: Official Showtime photos

Gallery

Jake Paul KOs Tyron Woodley in rematch: Best photos

Comments / 0

Related
Sherdog

Timur Valiev Replaces Umar Nurmagomedov, Meets Jack Shore at UFC Event on March 19

Timur Valiev will step in for Umar Nurmagomedov and lock horns with Jack Shore at a UFC event on March 19. Both Valiev and Shore confirmed the new bantamweight booking on social media following an initial report from MMA Fight Universe. The UFC Fight Night event does not have an official location or headliner.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Fights on Tap: Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong among 14 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions. We hope you all are enjoying the break from our busy schedule. This past week, the UFC either announced or finalized 14 fights, and a clash of ranked bantamweight contenders has been confirmed for early next year. Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong are expected to meet in March, with a location and venue not yet determined. The one-time title challenger hopes to snap a three-fight losing streak, while the Team Alpha Male product looks to build on his momentum following wins over Casey Kenney and Julio Arce.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Jackson
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Magomed Ankalaev
Person
Charles Rosa
Person
Jake Paul
The Independent

Vasiliy Lomachenko ‘wants his titles back’ and makes approach for next opponent

Lightweight boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko “wants his titles back” and has approached George Kambosos Jnr about a potential bout, according to Top Rank’s Todd DuBoef.Lomachenko was WBO, WBA and IBF lightweight champion between 2018 and 2020 but lost his belts to Teofimo Lopez. Lopez then lost the titles to Kambosos Jnr in his first defence.Promoter DuBoef has hailed Lomachenko and backs him to regain his belts, telling Sky Sports: “Lomachenko is a poster boy for many things in the sport. He was aggressively matched - he came right out of the amateurs and fought for a world title [in his second...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyron Woodley’s coach responds to fix claims in Jake Paul fight

Tyron Woodley’s coach Din Thomas has laughed off rumours his fighter’s bout against Jake Paul was a fix.Woodley was knocked out in the sixth round by Paul in December, his second defeat to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. The former UFC champion dropped his left hand which left him open to be dropped by Paul. The mistake is being pointed to by fans as evidence the fight was rigged.But Thomas has hit back, saying on Sirius XM: “That whole theory, it makes me laugh. Because being in his camp, I know how serious it was. It was serious like Tyron really wanted...
UFC
Wrestling World

Ric Flair pays tribute to Kevin Owens

During his WWE career, Kevin Owens won the NXT Championship once, the Universal Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship twice and the United States Championship three times. Previously, he had taken the satisfaction of winning numerous titles in several independent federations such as Ring of Honor, Combat Zone Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Tonight’s WWE RAW Being Affected By Covid-19

In regards to the December 27th 2021 edition of WWE RAW, there will be some changes made to the script. There are wrestlers being pulled from the show due to either a Covid-19 positive test result or being exposed to someone that tested positive. In addition to that, Mike Johnson...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#Bouts#Las Vegas#Combat#Ufc#Iridium Sports Agency#Mma#Showtime
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

56K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy