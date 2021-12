Head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter has revealed the list of the all the number one video games for the UK for Christmas week going back to 1984 via GfK. Electronic Arts has had the most number ones for Christmas in the UK with 13, followed by Activision at 10. Two IPs are tied for the most number ones with Activision's Call of Duty and EA's FIFA at nine each.

FIFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO