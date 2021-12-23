ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S.-China technology competition

By Ryan Hass
Brookings Institution
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scale and speed of China’s technological advancements in recent years have raised concerns in Washington and elsewhere over the implications for the United States’ overall economic competitiveness and its national security, as well as the impact on liberal values and good governance globally. There also has been growing concern about...

www.brookings.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Drone wars: U.S. imposes new sanctions on China

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. New restrictions on a key dronemaker show how serious the U.S. is about cutting its reliance on Chinese technology, said Bruce Einhorn and Todd Shields in Bloomberg. China's DJI Technology is "the world's top producer of unmanned aerial vehicles" and controls "more than half of the U.S. drone market." But the Treasury Department last week added DJI and seven other Chinese tech companies to a growing "blacklist," blocking it from receiving any U.S. investments. Though DJI is a private company, it "has become the poster child for a much wider national security threat" — China's "ability to obtain sensitive data on millions of Americans," as "everything from cars to yoga mats to toilets are now transmitting data." Harnessing that information is viewed as a "key to dominating technologies like artificial Intelligence" — and "exploiting weaknesses in strategic foes." The move against DJI echoes how the U.S. started its campaign against Huawei, China's leading phonemaker, said Gina Chon in BreakingViews. But "it was relatively easy to make" the Chinese telecom disappear from the U.S., because it was just making its first inroads. DJI is a different story. "More than 900 U.S. public safety agencies use its products," including the New York Police Department, making a commercial ban "unrealistic." The pressure to disengage, though, comes from both countries, said the Financial Times in an editorial. China pressured Didi to delist shortly after it "launched the biggest listing of a Chinese company since Alibaba in 2014," and has allowed a "slow unraveling" of property giant Evergrande, which defaulted on debts held by foreign investors. The moves seem to be part of "a bulwark" against "mistrusted foreign forces" as Beijing constructs a new "Fortress China."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#New Technologies#World Trade Organization#Tech#Chinese
Axios

Why U.S. giants keep caving to China

The Chinese government increasingly is using its economic weight to reshape global behavior and strengthen its own authoritarianism. And democratic governments have left companies to fend for themselves. Why it matters: Global businesses and nonprofits learned the hard way this year that taking a stand for democratic values can cause...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
persecution.org

China Retaliates Against U.S. Religious Freedom Officials

China’s decision to sanction these individuals comes in response to multiple U.S. actions taken to penalize China for their ongoing assault on the ethnic Uyghur population in Xinjiang. The United States added more sanctions on Chinese officials, as well as an investment ban on a significant Chinese developer of facial recognition software. The U.S. has alleged that those sanctioned are directly involved in China’s ongoing human rights abuses in Xinjiang, including the mass internment and alleged genocide of its Uyghur Muslim population.
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: U.S. needs to rely less on China

The Chinese leadership plan for China's economic growth and development from now through 2025 prioritizes what it calls the “internal cycle” by which it aims to strengthen China’s economy and consolidate its social development. The goal is to cut or reduce, as quickly as possible, the reliance on outside technology and dependence on foreign resources. They also wish to double down on existing plans for industrial modernization and technology innovation.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China would not fear confrontation with U.S. - foreign minister

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China would not fear confrontation with the United States but would welcome cooperation if it is mutually beneficial, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. Problems in the U.S.-China relationship were down to "strategic misjudgments" by the American side, he said in a speech,...
FOREIGN POLICY
wnax.com

Study Shows U.S. Losing Ground on Export Competitiveness

A study released by the Corn Refiners Association shows the United States is falling behind on trade and export competitiveness. John Bode is President and CEO of the group and says the U.S. needs to regain lost ground to international competitors. He says specifically the study points out China and...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

U.S., allies challenged by China and Russia on the march

Dictatorships are on the march, at a level of intensity unprecedented since the Second World War. With no tolerance for free speech or political dissent and guilty of massive human rights abuses, China and Russia have become increasingly aggressive in their attacks on free and democratic nations. They inspire fellow-traveler autocracies like Iran and North Korea to pursue more and ever more dangerous and brazen nuclear extortion strategy.
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

Crisis Stability as a Priority in U.S.-China Relations

Arms control with China will look very different from arms control with Russia. Prospects for U.S.-China arms control run hot and cold. China continues to vociferously oppose the recent Australia-UK-U.S. agreement to cooperate on Australia’s acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines. And over the past six months there have been three significant revelations by open-source intelligence showing a major expansion of China’s strategic arsenal, along with an annual U.S.. Department of Defence report on China estimating it will have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030.
FOREIGN POLICY
oregonbusiness.com

Oregon and China to Collaborate on Carbon-Neutral Technology

Leaders in China and Oregon laid out a path to partnership, academic collaboration and reshaping U.S.-China relations at the Climate Change & Sustainability in Oregon & China Forum. Oregon’s carbon-neutral technologies are “leading the U.S.,” and Oregon institutions could collaborate with China to develop low-carbon technologies, a Chinese official said...
OREGON STATE
marketplace.org

China could soon surpass U.S. in crucial emerging technologies, report warns

China could soon overtake the U.S. as the global leader when it comes to the most important technologies of the 21st century, according to a new report from Harvard’s Belfer Center. In order to prevent that, the U.S. would need to invest much more than it currently is in research and development of artificial intelligence, 5G, quantum information science, semiconductors, biotechnology and green energy, according to Graham Allison, one of the report’s authors and a professor of government at Harvard.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy