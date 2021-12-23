What The Multiverse Could Mean For The MCU Going Forward

If you love the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you’ve probably been watching Hawkeye. That means you saw Wilson Fisk make a little cameo appearance by the very end of the last episode. Now if you’re like me and have been keeping up with the news surrounding the show, it’s been heavily rumored for a while that this character would be returning. Well, guess what, Marvel fans? The rumors are certainly true. Guess that means you can actually trust some rumors, huh? I mean, let’s just appreciate the fact that the very awesome Vincent D’Onofrio has returned to reprise the role. As every Marvel fan should know, Vincent D’Onofrio played Wilson Fisk in the Daredevil series on Netflix from 2015 to 2018. He wasn’t even called the Kingpin until the third season. I’m was so thrilled that we were able to see his take on Wilson Fisk evolve into becoming the Kingpin we comic nuts are familiar with. Now granted, his version was in a show that was meant to be more street-based and grounded, but those Netflix shows are a thing in the past.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO