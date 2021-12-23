Boeing, Visa, and Amazon: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

Whether you're just starting out on your personal financial journey or consider yourself pretty well-versed in the world of finance, there's always more to learn when it comes to money. Budgeting, investing, and debt may not be the sexiest topics of discussion, but it's important to talk about these things with your partner, friends, and family. While approaching a conversation about your personal finances can be a bit intimidating and awkward — we get it! — podcasts are a great way to introduce those heavier how-to topics, like negotiating your salary or paying off debt.
Comments / 0