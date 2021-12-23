ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Boeing, Visa, and Amazon: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

By Alison Conklin
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Halftime traders Jim Lebenthal of Cerity, Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

12 Finance Podcasts That'll Answer All Your Money Questions, and Then Some

Whether you're just starting out on your personal financial journey or consider yourself pretty well-versed in the world of finance, there's always more to learn when it comes to money. Budgeting, investing, and debt may not be the sexiest topics of discussion, but it's important to talk about these things with your partner, friends, and family. While approaching a conversation about your personal finances can be a bit intimidating and awkward — we get it! — podcasts are a great way to introduce those heavier how-to topics, like negotiating your salary or paying off debt.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visa#Cnbc#Sand Hill Global Advisors#Marketrebellion Com
CNBC

Starboard Value builds 6.5% stake in GoDaddy, sending shares up 9%

Activist investor Starboard Value has taken a 6.5% stake in GoDaddy, sparking a rally in stock of the web services company. The hedge fund bought more than 10,000 shares of GoDaddy, worth about $800 million, according to a regulatory filing. The new stake became the biggest holding for Starboard. Shares...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
AdWeek

Your Questions About Apple’s New Privacy Policy Answered

We’re hearing a lot of questions in the community about how to approach customer engagement strategies in the middle of the upheavals in tracking, privacy and third-party data. While the landscape has shifted, and will continue to rightfully prioritize more privacy for consumers, there are exciting and even more promising technologies out there for savvy marketers to keep personalizing customer experiences, even without tracking pixels and cookies. Here are answers to some of the most-asked questions.
TECHNOLOGY
Upworthy

Amazon worker died on the job after being denied sick leave, say co-workers

Two Amazon workers reportedly died at the company's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, according to co-workers. One of the workers who passed away reportedly had a request for a sick leave denied following which they suffered a stroke and 'died on the job.' One of the co-workers said the company also told them to continue working as usual despite the man passing away. The co-workers spoke to the workers’ rights organization 'More Perfect Union' about the deaths that happened with hours of each other on November 28 and 29, with one of them dying at the facility, while the other passed away while being transported from work in an ambulance, reported MSN News.
BESSEMER, AL
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy