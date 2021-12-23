ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI warns of phone scam

By Staff Report
Green River Star
 5 days ago

The Denver Division of the FBI is warning residents of both Colorado and Wyoming of a phone scam being conducted where the caller identifies themselves as a law enforcement official and asks for money or gift cards to clear supposed warrants and fines. According to a press release sent...

