FBI warns of phone scam

The FBI recently issued a press release detailing ways consumers can protect themselves from seasonal shopping scams. Two of the most common scams are non-delivery scams and non-payment scams. The first involves a transaction where a buyer sends the seller money but never receives the item. The second is when the seller ships out the item, but the buyer never sends the payment (or provides a fraudulent payment). In both cases, consumers can avoid falling prey to these scams by using trustworthy sites and avoiding unrealistic discounts or offers. The FBI also recommends regularly checking bank and credit card statements, so you can deal with any fraudulent charges, should they spring up. In addition, the FBI says when it comes to making purchases, credit cards offer the most protection, and add that you shouldn’t buy anything from a seller that demands cryptocurrency or wire transfers. And perhaps the most important piece of advice—be sure to secure your financial accounts with strong passwords. (Fox)

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO