Aurora, IL

Aurora wins 'Best Water in Kane County' contest for eighth time

By Submitted by City of Aurora
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA panel of judges from the Kane County Water Association scored recently water samples from eight municipalities in the county -- and Aurora came out on top. For the eighth time, the City of Aurora earned first place in the annual Kane County Water Association's Water Taste Test Contest,...

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 19...

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 19TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT LAKE COUNTY - WAUKEGAN, ILLINOIS WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF CSMC 2019-RPL7 TRUST, PLAINTIFF vs. JAMIE M. LYSZCZARCZYK; WESTWOOD CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION-ONE; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC; ATLANTIC CREDIT & FINANCE SPECIAL FINANCE UNIT III, LLC; DEFENDANTS 20CH00000678 Address: 418 Muirwood Court, Unit 10B Vernon Hills, IL 60061 NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE OF REAL ESTATE PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered in the above cause on June 18, 2021, I, Sheriff of Lake County, Illinois, will on February 8, 2022 at the hour of 9:30 AM at the Lake County Courthouse, 18 N. County Street, (north entrance), 301 Washington (south entrance), Waukegan, IL 60085 . The sale is located on the 2nd floor of the Washington St. entrance., or in a place otherwise designated at the time of sale, County of Lake, State of Illinois, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, as set forth below, the following described real estate: PARCEL 1: UNIT 10B TOGETHER WITH ITS UNDIVIDED PERCENTAGE INTEREST IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS IN WESTWOOD CONDOMINIUM AS DELINEATED AND DEFINED IN THE DECLARATION RECORDED AS DOCUMENT NUMBER 1947127, IN THE EAST½OF THE SOUTHWEST ¼ AND PART OF THE WEST½OF THE SOUTHEAST ¼ OF SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 43 NORTH, RANGE 11, EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, IN LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS. PARCEL 2: NON-EXCLUSIVE PERPETUAL EASEMENT FOR THE BENEFIT OF PARCEL I FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS TO THE PUBLIC STREETS AND ROAD OVER AND ACROSS THE COMMON AREAS AS CREATED BY THE UMBRELLA DECLARATION OF WESTWOOD RECORDED SEPTEMBER 18, 1978 AS DOCUMENT 1947128, AS AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME. COMMON ADDRESS: 418 Muirwood Court, Unit 10B, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 P.I.N.: 1505308092 The real estate is improved with a single-family residence. THE JUDGMENT AMOUNT WAS: $241,786.61 Sale terms: 25% down by certified funds; the balance, by certified funds, is due within twenty-four (24) hours. The subject property is subject to real estate taxes, special assessments or special taxes levied against said real estate and is offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity of title and without recourse to Plaintiff and in "as is" condition. The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court. Upon payment in full of the amount bid, the purchaser shall receive a Certificate of Sale, which will entitle the purchaser to a Deed to the real estate after Confirmation of the sale. The property will NOT be open for inspection and Plaintiff makes no representations as to the condition of the property. Prospective bidders are admonished to check the Court file to verify all information. Pursuant to 735 ILCS 5/15-1512, the amounts of any surplus bid will be held by the sheriff until a party obtains a Court Order for its distribution, or for 60 days following the date of the entry of the order confirming sale, at which time, in the absence of an order directing payment of the surplus, it may be automatically forfeited to the State without further notice. If this property is a condominium unit, the purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale, other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments and the legal fees required by The Condominium Property Act, 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). IF YOU ARE THE MORTGAGOR (HOMEOWNER), YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN IN POSSESSION FOR 30 DAYS AFTER ENTRY OF AN ORDER OF POSSESSION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 15-1701(C) OF THE ILLINOIS MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE LAW. For information: Examine the court file or contact Plaintiff's attorney: Johnson, Blumberg & Associates, LLC, 230 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606, telephone 312-541-9710. Please refer to file number IL 20 8268. Sheriff of Lake County, Illinois Johnson, Blumberg, & Associates, LLC 230 W. Monroe Street, Suite 1125 Chicago, Illinois 60606 Email: ilpleadings@johnsonblumberg.com Ph. 312-541-9710 / Fax 312-541-9711 JB&A # IL 20 8268 I3183969 (4575203) , posted 12/27/2021.
Indiana town to seek reimbursement after corncob, hay fire

WINDFALL, Ind. -- Officials in a small central Indiana town plan to seek reimbursement from a straw storage business after fire crews spent weeks fighting a fire smoldering amid corncobs and straw bales. Windfall Clerk-Treasurer Regina Schmitt said the smoky fire was first reported Dec. 16 and was still burning...
