ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark, Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0hyV_0dUjhPBD00

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-13) meet the Golden State Warriors (25-6) Thursday at the Chase Center for a 10 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we look at the Grizzlies vs. Warriors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Memphis has lost back-to-back games to the Portland Trail Blazers 105-100 Sunday and to the Oklahoma City Thunder 102-99 Monday.

Over the past two weeks, the Grizzlies are 5-3 straight-up (SU), 4-4 ATS and 3-5 O/U with the fifth-best non-garbage time net rating (plus-8.4 points per 100 possessions), according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Golden State has won four of its past five games including the most recent, 113-98, over the Sacramento Kings Monday, barely covering as 13.5-point home favorites.

The Warriors are 5-2 SU, 2-4-1 ATS and 2-5 O/U with the 13th-ranked non-garbage time net rating (even 0.0 points per 100 possessions), per CTG.

The Grizzlies beat the Warriors in their first meeting of the season, Oct. 28, 104-101 in overtime as 6-point road underdogs.

Grizzlies at Warriors odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:10 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Grizzlies +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Warriors -230 (bet $230 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Grizzlies +5.5 (-110) | Warriors -5.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 217.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Grizzlies at Warriors key injuries

Grizzlies

  • PG Tyus Jones (finger) questionable
  • PF Brandon Clarke (knee) out

Warriors

  • SG Jordan Poole (health and safety protocols) out
  • SF Andrew Wiggins (health and safety protocols) out
  • SF Andre Iguodala (knee) questionable
  • SF Jonathan Kuminga (back) questionable

Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Grizzlies at Warriors odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Warriors 108, Grizzlies 105

PASS on the money line with a slight “lean” to the Grizzlies +180.

Memphis beat Golden State in the Bay Area earlier this season, handing the Warriors their first loss. Memphis matches up well with Golden State and should compete with them.

BET on the GRIZZLIES +5.5 (-110) as a great value bet. The Warriors are down their second- and third-best scoring threat.

The player that typically slides into the starting lineup for Poole is out as well. The Dubs are short-handed and should struggle against an athletic Grizzlies.

Memphis ranks 8th in turnover rate and second in offensive rebounding. That’s a recipe for success, and it has worked against Golden State already this season.

I’d bank on this being a close game.

“LEAN” to the UNDER 217.5 (-108) as the Warriors are just missing too many key players.

They’ll likely put Moses Moody or Gary Payton II into the starting lineup along with Otto Porter Jr. Those are a few defensive-minded players that will only marginally contribute offensively.

With Morant having struggled since his return on the other side, I’ll take the fewer points as neither team turns the rock over. The Warriors top-of-the-league defense should also be a factor that helps bolster the Under.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“I don’t put a word Dynasty”: Devin Booker on Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors

The National Basketball Association has scheduled the two best teams of the western conference who are also fighting for the top spot in the conference ranking go against each other on the eve of Christmas. The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will take up a challenge against each other at Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona on Christmas.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Gary Payton
thecomeback.com

Warriors take down Suns 116-107 behind 33 points from Steph Curry, improve to a league-best 27-6

One of the marquee Christmas Day games in the NBA this year featured the two teams with the current best top records, the Golden State Warriors (26-6) and Phoenix Suns (26-5). That one was close throughout, with 12 lead changes and eight times tied, and Phoenix led 62-58 at the half and was tied 84-84 heading into the fourth quarter, but Golden State pulled away down the stretch. And a big part of the Warriors’ eventual win was Steph Curry (seen above taking a second-half shot), who posted 33 points (on 10-of-27 shooting) with six assists, five three-pointers, four rebounds, three steals, and a block. Here are some of Curry highlights on the night:
NBA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Steph leads Dubs to Christmas Day win

A big game, on Christmas Day, with a shorthanded roster and everybody watching. And you’re on the road against the only team with a better record. The challenge for the Warriors on Saturday was immense, and they thrived in the element. Stephen Curry, who only two days ago acknowledged...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Golden State Warriors#Portland Trail Blazers#Ats#Ctg#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Grizzlies Pg
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

56K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy