Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-13) meet the Golden State Warriors (25-6) Thursday at the Chase Center for a 10 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we look at the Grizzlies vs. Warriors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Memphis has lost back-to-back games to the Portland Trail Blazers 105-100 Sunday and to the Oklahoma City Thunder 102-99 Monday.

Over the past two weeks, the Grizzlies are 5-3 straight-up (SU), 4-4 ATS and 3-5 O/U with the fifth-best non-garbage time net rating (plus-8.4 points per 100 possessions), according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Golden State has won four of its past five games including the most recent, 113-98, over the Sacramento Kings Monday, barely covering as 13.5-point home favorites.

The Warriors are 5-2 SU, 2-4-1 ATS and 2-5 O/U with the 13th-ranked non-garbage time net rating (even 0.0 points per 100 possessions), per CTG.

The Grizzlies beat the Warriors in their first meeting of the season, Oct. 28, 104-101 in overtime as 6-point road underdogs.

Grizzlies at Warriors odds, spread and lines

Money line: Grizzlies +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Warriors -230 (bet $230 to win $100)

Grizzlies +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Warriors -230 (bet $230 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Grizzlies +5.5 (-110) | Warriors -5.5 (-110)

Grizzlies +5.5 (-110) | Warriors -5.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 217.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Grizzlies at Warriors key injuries

Grizzlies

PG Tyus Jones (finger) questionable

(finger) questionable PF Brandon Clarke (knee) out

Warriors

SG Jordan Poole (health and safety protocols) out

(health and safety protocols) out SF Andrew Wiggins (health and safety protocols) out

(health and safety protocols) out SF Andre Iguodala (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable SF Jonathan Kuminga (back) questionable

Grizzlies at Warriors odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Warriors 108, Grizzlies 105

PASS on the money line with a slight “lean” to the Grizzlies +180.

Memphis beat Golden State in the Bay Area earlier this season, handing the Warriors their first loss. Memphis matches up well with Golden State and should compete with them.

BET on the GRIZZLIES +5.5 (-110) as a great value bet. The Warriors are down their second- and third-best scoring threat.

The player that typically slides into the starting lineup for Poole is out as well. The Dubs are short-handed and should struggle against an athletic Grizzlies.

Memphis ranks 8th in turnover rate and second in offensive rebounding. That’s a recipe for success, and it has worked against Golden State already this season.

I’d bank on this being a close game.

“LEAN” to the UNDER 217.5 (-108) as the Warriors are just missing too many key players.

They’ll likely put Moses Moody or Gary Payton II into the starting lineup along with Otto Porter Jr. Those are a few defensive-minded players that will only marginally contribute offensively.

With Morant having struggled since his return on the other side, I’ll take the fewer points as neither team turns the rock over. The Warriors top-of-the-league defense should also be a factor that helps bolster the Under.

