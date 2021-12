One thing that’s obviously on crypto investors’ minds right now is privacy. As government interests pivot toward digital currency, and the ways in which it can be controlled, investors are looking to cycle their investments. Cryptos like Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) are being overlooked in favor of those like Monero (CCC:XMR-USD). Now, the XMR crypto is turning into one of the most popular investments as we close out 2021. As such, all eyes are on Monero price predictions.

