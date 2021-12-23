ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark, Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-16) travel to Salt Lake City Thursday for a 9 p.m. ET game against the Utah Jazz (21-9) at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Below, we look at the Timberwolves vs. Jazz odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Minnesota had its four-game winning streak snapped its last time out in a 114-102 loss at the Dallas Mavericks as 2-point road favorites Tuesday.

The T-Wolves are 4-3 straight-up (SU), 4-3 ATS and 6-1 O/U with the 14th-ranked non-garbage time net rating (minus-2.1 points per 100 possessions), according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Utah broke a two-game slump Tuesday by beating the Charlotte Hornets 112-102 at home but failed to cover as 12.5-point favorites.

Over the past two weeks, the Jazz are 5-2 SU, 4-3 ATS and 3-3-1 O/U with the third-best non-garbage time net rating (plus-13.1 points per 100 possessions), per CTG.

The Jazz pummeled the T-Wolves 136-104 in their first meeting this season, Dec. 8 to snap a three-game losing skid to Minnesota.

Timberwolves at Jazz odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Timberwolves +550 (bet $100 to win $550) | Jazz -850 (bet $850 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Timberwolves +11.5 (-112) | Jazz -11.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 227.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Timberwolves at Jazz key injuries

Timberwolves

  • SG Anthony Edwards (health and safety protocols) out
  • PG Patrick Beverley (health and safety protocols) out
  • PF Jarred Vanderbilt (health and safety protocols) out
  • SF Josh Okogie (health and safety protocols) out

Jazz

  • None.

Timberwolves at Jazz odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Jazz 118, Timberwolves 105

PASS on the money line. I love the Jazz here, but at -850, there just isn’t any value.

BET on the JAZZ -11.5 (-108) as the best value in this game.

The Wolves are coming off a disappointing 12-point loss to the Doncic-less Mavs. The Mavs were down 3 of their 4 top scorers and still crushed Minnesota.

Edwards is showing his importance to this team as they struggle without him.

With KAT going against Rudy Gobert, I expect a lockdown performance from the DPOY. The Jazz are the far healthier side as well. They’re 1 of just 2 teams in the top 6 in offensive and defensive rating.

The Jazz beat the Wolves 136-104 in their last meeting. Donovan Mitchell had 36. They’ll against have no answer for the star guard.

“LEAN” to the UNDER 227.5 (-108) as this is just too many points. The Jazz are averaging a league-most 115 per game.

However, the Wolves aren’t even hitting 110. With Utah also having a top-10 defense, and the Wolves being down a top-two scoring threat, I expect there to be points, just not this many.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

