Last month State Senate Republicans agreed to pay an Iowa consulting firm $270,000 over the next six months to review the 2020 election in Pennsylvania. They say the review is designed to determine the flaws that exist in the election system and fix them through legislation.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO