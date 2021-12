2021 was a good year for IPOs as they raised more than $315 billion. But most of them crashed by double digits. We identify three of them that could do well in 2022. 2021 was a strong year for Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in the United States. In total, there were more than 1,000 IPOs in the US, which raised more than $315 billion. Most of these IPOs were Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs). In this article, we will look at three of the top 2021 IPOs that could bounce back in 2022.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO