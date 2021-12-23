ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the Entertainment Events Canceled or Postponed Due to Omicron Surge

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the rising omicron variant has forced a wave of new cancellations and...

Laredo Morning Times

LCD Soundsystem’s New York Residency Dates Canceled Due to Omicron Surge

As the Covid-19 Omicron variant continues to spread, particularly in New York, Brooklyn Steel has canceled the remaining three dates of LCD Soundsystem’s “You Are Here” 20-night residency at the venue: tonight (Sunday) through Tuesday. A statement from the venue reads, “LCD Soundsystem’s shows at Brooklyn Steel...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Kicks Off Busy Holiday by Crossing $800 Million Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the grand finale in Marvel’s web-slinging superhero trilogy, has crossed another major box office milestone, surpassing $800 million globally. After only 10 days on the big screen, the latest Tom Holland-led Spidey adventure has become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year with $813.9 million worldwide. On Wednesday, it passed MGM’s James Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” which grossed $774 million globally. To date, only two local Chinese movies — “The Battle at Lake Changjin” ($902 million) and “Hi, Mom” ($882 million) — have generated more than “No Way Home” at the global box office, but Sony...
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
Notebook's 14th Writers Poll: Fantasy Double Features of 2021

Our annual tradition of Fantasy Double Features asks the year's Notebook contributors to pair something new with something old, with the only requirement being the films have to have been freshly seen this year.Part diary of memorable viewing during 2021, part creative prompt to think about how cinema's present speaks to its past (and vice versa), the 14th edition of our end of year poll weaves between theater-going and home-viewing so seamlessly as to suggest that early pandemic impediments from last year are now quite normal. Yet clearly that hasn't stopped us from watching, being delighted by, and thinking about movies, and the wonderful combinations below are testaments to the dynamic, idiosyncratic, and interactive vitality of moviegoing wherever and however its being practiced.CONTRIBUTORSJett Allen | Paul Attard | Jennifer Lynde Barker | Susana Bessa | Michael M. Bilandic | Ela Bittencourt | Johannes Black | Joshua Bogatin | Alex Broadwell | Celluloid Liberation Front | Lillian Crawford | Adrian Curry.
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Huge $100 Million in Second Weekend as ‘Sing 2’ and ‘Matrix 4’ Battle for No. 2

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unwrapping another big box office bounty on Christmas. The grand finale in Sony’s Tom Holland-led superhero trilogy added another $19.6 million from 4,336 domestic theaters on Friday, putting the film on pace to earn $92 million to $100 million over the traditional weekend. Those are huge box office receipts at a time when several new films (such as “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Sing 2” and “The King’s Man,” among others) are opening nationwide to notable ticket sales. Despite growing concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19, the overall domestic box office will reach its highest levels for...
Nightmare Alley Has A Hidden Easter Egg Referencing An Earlier Guillermo Del Toro Movie [Exclusive]

Guillermo del Toro has seen his directing career flourish since he first set foot in Hollywood in the 1990s. He's gone on to win a pair of Oscars (including one for Best Picture) for his 2017 monster romance "The Shape of Water" and garnered a loyal fanbase for his efforts on movies as varied in scope and genre as "Pacific Rim," "Crimson Peak," and most recently "Nightmare Alley."
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Sing 2’ Top Christmas, ‘Matrix’ and ‘King’s Man’ Get Sidelined

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home crushed it at the Christmas box office, earning $138.6 million from 4,336 theaters in North America for the long five-day holiday to finish Sunday with $467.3 million domestically and more than $1 billion worldwide. No Way Home has shattered numerous records since opening last weekend and is the first film of the pandemic era to hurtle past the $1 billion threshold at the worldwide box office. It also scored the third-best Christmas Day gross of all time ($31.7 million) in North America for a weekend gross of $81.5 million. The 10-day domestic total of $467.3 is the...
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Tennessee Tribune

‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Rhonda Stubbins White Dead at 60

Veteran actress Rhonda Stubbins White, best known for starring in NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives” has died following a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 60. “To the friends of Rhonda: It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend Rhonda Stubbins White. She was an amazingly talented woman, full of positivity and energy, and grounded by her faith,” her friend and producer Todd Baker wrote on her Facebook page Thursday. “We were all fortunate to have known her and shared her short time on this earth.”
arcamax.com

Lourdes Leon says 'showing skin' doesn't make you a 'hoe'

Lourdes Leon insists "showing skin" in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe". The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks "it's a bit ridiculous" that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear. The 25-year-old...
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
Popculture

'Frozen' Actress Sayaka Kanda Dies After Fall at Hotel

Singer and actress Sayaka Kanda died after falling from a hotel balcony in Sapporo, a city in northern Japan, on Saturday. She was 35. Kanda was best known for voicing Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney's Frozen. Takako Matsu, who voiced Elsa in the Japanese dub, called her work with Kanda an "irreplaceable treasure."
enstarz.com

Sean Connery's Real Cause of Death: Former James Bond Actor's Health Condition Leading To Death Last October Revealed

Sean Connery's cause of death was reportedly revealed by his loved ones a month after the "James Bond" actor passed away. The celebrity was best known for being the first-ever actor to play Agent 007 in the 1962 James Bond feature film "Dr. No." After years in the entertainment industry, Connery decided to retire from acting after his appearance in the film adaptation of the comic book series "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen," which was released in 2003.
