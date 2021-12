In a way, 2021 stands as a reflection of the overall pandemic crisis, with its challenges and its successes, its setbacks and advances. And certainly, property managers have been riding the waves of turmoil and progress in the name of their clients, residents and tenants. As my term as IREM President winds down, I can reflect with pride on the way the industry rose–and continues to rise–to those challenges, forging a path into the post-pandemic normal for all of our constituents.

