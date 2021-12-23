ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

A LITE-FM Christmas Wish for Jamie

By Michelle Heart
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 4 days ago
LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union. Luke wrote to us about Jamie, who's been a friend for a long time. Their kids are best friends and Luke's become Jamie's person that she can go to talk about how hard things really are for...

Related
107.9 LITE FM

C’mon Boise, Break Down Your Boxes

My man called it. We knew that the cardboard recycling center was going to be overflowing after Christmas, but common Boise. It takes like 1 minute or less to break down a box and make it flat giving the bins WAY more room for more boxes. This overflowing mess just leaves more unnecessary work for the employees. With some of the massive boxes that are just thrown in with no effort in squishing, stomping or breaking down, like 20 flat boxes could fit in their place.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

12 Delicious Places to Eat and Fun Things to Do on Christmas Day in Boise

With growing concern over the Omicron COVID-19 variant, many families found their plans for Christmas Day changing at the last minute. Scrolling through Facebook, we saw an increasing number of families who called off plans to travel during the holidays at the last minutes. Others found themselves in a situation where the family gathering was called off because the host has tested for COVID-19. When things like that happen at the last minute, it's often hard to round up all the essentials to put together a special holiday celebration at the last minute.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Win Passes to Spend New Year’s Eve at Wahooz

New Year's Eve is a reason for the whole family to celebrate and there's no better place to do it than at Wahooz and Pinz in Meridian!. If you know your kids won't be able to stay awake until midnight to see the ball drop, make plans to bring them to the "Noon Year's Eve" party at Wahooz. At noon on December 31, Wahooz will do a huge balloon drop and have party favors for the kids.
MERIDIAN, ID
107.9 LITE FM

What Happens To The Grove Plaza Tree After Christmas?

How much do you know about the Grove Plaza Christmas Tree? After reading an article about the life of the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in New York, I was inspired to find out as much as I could about Boise's official Christmas Tree that sits downtown. The Rockefeller Center tree's wood is used to build houses for Habitat for Humanity. Each board has a picture of the tree and the year it was displayed. Unfortunately, the Grove Plaza tree's afterlife isn't quite as impressive. However, it does provide help for those in need.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Free Furnishing: Facebook Marketplace Finds in the Treasure Valley

It's quite easy and scary how quickly one can break the bank during the holiday season. It's important to save money where you can when buying a home so we decided to help you furnish your home for free. That's right, we did all of the leg work for you and dove into the Facebook Marketplace to find the best "free finds" that can get you started on your way to furnishing your new home! Let's dive in!
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Make-A-Wish Idaho Surprises 9-Year-Old Nampa Girl with a Horse

Idaho is full of such incredible giving people and amazing helpful organizations. Make-A-Wish of course is a major national, and even global organization that does sooooo much good. Make-A-Wish ‘s mission statement is to “create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.” Here in Idaho there was recently a wish that was granted for a wonderful 9 year old girl in Nampa.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Why Treasure Valley’s Sunsets Are The Best and Where To See Them

The sunsets in the Treasure Valley really are outstanding. I was driving just last night with my man Kris, heading east on 84 going through Nampa just after 7. He literally said "It looks like we are driving into a painting." Sometimes the bright pinks, oranges and reds are enough to take your breath away. I wanted to know more about two things, first... WHY are the sunsets so extra beautiful here Idaho and the treasure valley and what causes them to be so much better here than other places?
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Where to Get The Best Bloody Mary’s In Idaho

Winter feels like Bloody Mary time to me. Maybe because if its dark color, or thick, spicy goodness. The right Bloody Mary can be an entire meal if done right and I have been on the hunt for the best Bloody Mary in the Treasure Valley. I know a lot of people use it for a hangover cure, I just like how they taste. Here are a few faves that I have found in my search. What am I missing? Where am I missing? Don't be selfish and not share where to get a killer bloody mary. If you choose to make one at home here is the ingredients of a common, classic take on the cocktail. Vodka, tomato juice, and other spices and flavorings including Worcestershire sauce, hot sauces, garlic, herbs, horseradish, celery, olives, salt, black pepper, lemon juice, lime juice and celery salt.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Homes Available in The Treasure Valley for Under $100K

It’s no secret in the Treasure Valley that the home market is “wild”. It’s one of the hot-button topics in town and as someone who just went through the house hunting search, I can certainly tell you that the market is brutal. Let’s keep in mind, though, that it is the holiday season and we’re here to help you save money. Whether it’s starting from scratch with a storage unit (hear us out!) or a starter house to get the ball rolling, we have broken down the homes you can get into right now for under $100,000. Sound impossible? Let’s get started!
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Scammers in the Treasure Valley: What To Watch For

It's the most wonderful time of the year and the scammers are out in full force. It's actually kind of sad. You have good hard-working people minding their own business and then before you know you know it, they're contacted by someone claiming to care for their safety. These snakes usually prey on people's logical fears but use that vulnerability to their advantage.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Friend or Foe: The Geese of Treasure Valley

Back when I first arrived in the Treasure Valley, like most newcomers I asked what I need to see, stay away from, where to go, and all of the standard “need-to-know” info. When I first heard about the geese in Boise, I thought “oh that sounds nice!”
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Mark Johnson More Than Just an TV Anchor

Like most years, 1981 was a year to remember. Raiders of the Lost Ark was the number one movie in the country. Prince Charles married Princess Diana, and NASA launched the space shuttle Columbia the first flight of the space shuttle program. 1981 was also the year a young man named Mark Johnson began his television career.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

What If Santa’s Reindeer Were Named After Treasure Valley Streets?

We all know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and… we’ll spare you the rest. A lot of us are pretty familiar with Santa’s reindeer, even if there is debate as to whether or not Rudolph and “Olive” count with the latter being a play on words of the lyrics to ‘Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer (if you want to start a Christmas dinner debate, roll with that). All of this being said, we have been able to associate personalities with each of Santa’s reindeer thanks to our friends at Holidappy.com. It got us wondering though, what if Santa’s reindeer were named after the streets of the Treasure Valley? We have to find out which reindeer personality fits each road! Let’s get started!
SANTA, ID
107.9 LITE FM

5 Money Moves Every Idahoan Should Make This Week

RobinHood Sign-up Sign-up and get paid for taking surveys with this Survey Junkie link. Cancel old/unwanted subscriptions and more with Truebill. Here are a few other places in Boise (and surrounding areas) that are hiring RIGHT NOW and pay really well - especially with little to no experience required. You...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Should Beware of This Lump Hiding in Fresh Cut Christmas Trees

It's tough to beat the amazing smell a fresh-cut Christmas tree brings to your living room, but is that smell worth the risk of this chaos happening in your living room?. Live Christmas trees are absolutely beautiful, but they can bring some unwanted visitors into your home. In 2019, a Georgia family was shocked to find a tiny owl had been living in their tree for over a week before one of their children found it. Just last week, a family in South Africa was stunned to find a venomous snake slithering its way through their tree.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Five Fancy and Fun Boise Restaurants to Take Out of Town Family for the Holidays

The holidays are fast approaching, well really there here. I gloriously noticed today that traffic was already quite a bit lighter than usual driving home from downtown Boise to Meridian. 84 was more free flowing than I've seen in a while. That can only mean one thing. The Treasure Valley, or a a lot of it, is already celebrating the holiday break and using the rest of their time off for the year.
BOISE, ID
