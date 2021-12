>School Week Starts Without Mask Mandate In Place. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Public school students and staffers from across the state are starting the week without having to wear facial masks to class or in school buildings. A state Supreme Court ruling Friday threw out Governor Wolf's statewide mandate that face coverings be worn inside K-12 school buildings. The justices upheld a lower court ruling that the state's acting health secretary Alison Beam lacked authority when she required masks. The ruling says Beam also acted without having an existing disaster emergency in place from the governor. The state supreme court announced the decision Friday but the court has not yet issued a statement or written opinion to explain why the justices upheld the lower court's decision.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO