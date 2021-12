Scotland’s first minister has urged people to reduce the number of households they mix with either side of Christmas in a bid to stop the spread of the omicron Covid variant.Nicola Sturgeon insisted she was “not asking anyone to cancel” their holiday plans, but instead asking people to limit their social contact time in the run-up to 25 December – and in the days afterwards.This is because cases of the highly transmissible variant are “increasing exponentially – faster than any variant that has gone before it”, she told MSPs at Holyrood on Tuesday.While the new guidance will not be...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO