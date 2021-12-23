ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Women's Championship side Coventry United going into 'voluntary liquidation'

By Molly McElwee
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Women's Championship side Coventry United has confirmed it is going into liquidation, after players reported on social media that they had lost their jobs just days before Christmas. After only going fully professional this season, the club announced on Thursday it would go into "voluntary liquidation", in a spectacular...

