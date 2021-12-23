No Giants named to Pro Bowl for second time in three years

For the second time in three seasons, the New York Giants will not be represented at the Pro Bowl.

The NFL officially announced the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday night and to little surprise, the Giants were blanked across the board. The closest player to cracking the NFC roster was kicker Graham Gano, who came in second-place in fan voting.

In 2020, cornerback James Bradberry and tight end Evan Engram were each named to the Pro Bowl but the game was cancelled due to COVID-19. The team had no representatives in 2019.

That’s not to say the Giants didn’t have players deserving of the honor, however.

Despite their 4-10 record, the aforementioned Gano, safety Xavier McKinney, left tackle Andrew Thomas and special teamer Cam Brown have all played at a high level this season. All received some fan votes but not enough to make a difference.

The lack of Pro Bowlers speaks to the limitations of the Giants’ current roster. Their highly-paid superstars didn’t even draw any consideration and the same will stand true when the All-Pro rosters are announced next month.