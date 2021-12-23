EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF declares quarterly distribution of $0.1150

SPYD is one of the largest high-yield ETFs on the market with $5.3B Assets Under Management. SPDR's Portfolio S&P 500® High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is one of the most popular choices among investors looking to generate higher income through their portfolios. Especially during today's market environment of rising inflation, many investors are searching for income-generating options in the stock and ETF market. SPYD, however, in its short life span since 2015, has failed to make a strong case for investors to consider, both in terms of performance and volatility. In this analysis, after a brief overview of the fund, I will analyze Total Return and Dividend performance while also taking a more thorough look at the risk profile of the SPYD ETF.

