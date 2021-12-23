ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Murphy Signs Bill Extending Telehealth Reimbursement

njbmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that extends for the next two years the requirement adopted at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic that health benefits plans reimburse health care providers for telehealth and telemedicine services at the same rate as in-person services, with limited exceptions. The legislation also charges...

njbmagazine.com

