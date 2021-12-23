Murphy Signs Bill Extending Telehealth Reimbursement

When Gov. Phil Murphy agreed to end New Jersey's public health emergency last June, the legislature did extend some of his emergency powers until Jan. 11. There were indications at the latest COVID briefing that Murphy is already in talks with Democrats in the legislature to extend those powers, and possibly enhance them. 14 of his previous executive orders remain in effect, including the oversight of the vaccinations and testing as well as data collection from healthcare providers.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO