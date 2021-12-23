Students modify holiday plans amidst COVID

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Regional Medical Center is preparing for a surge in cases after the holidays. Dr. Rick Hildebrant says the hospital has more cases and in-patients now than they did this time last year, and they expect to see even more cases as groups gather over the upcoming week.
Hundreds of Lakota school parents decided to keep their children in the district’s virtual, home-learning program for this second, full school year of the coronavirus pandemic but there is a new feature this time around – in-person get togethers in a library setting. Lakota Schools’ Virtual Learning Option...
AAA said millions of America are expected to fly this year for the holiday. It said airline travel will be up 184% from this time last year. It comes as the nation is dealing with the new Omicron variant; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
New York City will double Covid PCR testing in schools when students return in January, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. De Blasio, Mayor-elect Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul all spoke on Tuesday at a virus briefing of the importance of bringing students back to school in January, for kids and for parents. Schools are the "safest places to be in New York City," de Blasio said.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio reached another alarming milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported the highest number of cases in a 24-hour period at 12,502 cases. With Christmas just days away and many gatherings taking place, it’s causing concern for some. 10TV...
Get vaccinated and get boosted. That’s the message Governor Gretchen Whitmer relayed today in Grand Rapids during a press conference streamed on FOX 2 Detroit and other news outlets. Whitmer told the press that the state is in for another “tough four to six weeks” as the Omicron variant...
Americans are facing a second Christmas of upended holiday plans, with a surge in COVID-19 infections fueled by the now-dominant Omicron variant forcing some people to cancel travel and fret about whether it is safe to visit loved ones. The swift rise in infections from Omicron, first detected last month...
OMICRON symptoms are coming on faster than Delta, it appears. There are a few telltale signs that you might have the mutant strain - but you may be able HEAR the first symptom before you feel ill. If people are commenting on the fact that your voice sounds croaky, and...
YOU did all the lateral flows before setting off for home, and spent a wonderful Christmas with your family... But now the worry is setting in that perhaps someone brought an extra something to the festive party - Omicron. While Covid cases are rising, a string of hugely positive studies...
The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
A major Sydney hospital incorrectly told more than 400 people on Christmas Day their Covid test results were negative when they were actually infected with the virus. The Sydney Pathology testing centre at St Vincent's Hospital in Darlinghurst text messaged hundreds of people on Saturday night giving them the all-clear.
With the Omicron COVID variant spreading throughout the U.S. and abroad, many people began feeling this week that their hopes of an end to the pandemic have been dashed. Here are the latest updates and symptoms to watch for, and what they could mean with winter ahead and cold and flu season thriving.
Note: this content should not be considered medical advice and I am not a doctor. The Covid-19 booster vaccine is available just about everywhere in the United States if you are 18+. Side effects from the doses of the vaccine are common, and the booster is no exception. If you are about to schedule an appointment to receive your booster shot, you may want to know what the side effects are so that you know what to expect. Here are three common side effects that you are likely to experience after getting your booster:
