Badiucao | 60 Minutes preview

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday on 60 Minutes, Chinese dissident...

countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
HOLAUSA

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. RELATED: Princess begins studies at university in...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: Sheila Attacks Brooke — and Fans Cheer Her On!

Sheila even breaks out Stephanie’s favorite insult. Over the years, fans of both The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless have considered Sheila Carter the villainess who must be defeated at all costs. But it seems that a number of fans are willing to switch over to #TeamSheila if it means she gets one over on Brooke!
TV SERIES
#60 Minutes#Dissident#Exile#Chinese
nintendoeverything.com

Nintendo Minute is ending

After the show started it 2013 and more than 400 episodes later, Nintendo Minute is coming to an end. Hosts Kit and Krysta announced the news today in one final video. This marks not only the last episode of 2021, but for the show as a whole. You can watch...
VIDEO GAMES
uhd.edu

UHD In A Minute: Dec. 15

In this edition of UHD in a Minute, we revisit the past week in a series of photos and videos. Highlights include a UHD Honors Program banquet, ugly holiday sweater party, and Gators geared up for graduation!
HOUSTON, TX
wgvunews.org

A Minute to Think

Juliet Funk writes the book A Minute to Think, providing a powerful guide that will give you the permission, framework, and specific direction. We talk to Juliet. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
country1025.com

Last Minute XMas Gift

What’s the best “last minute” Christmas gift?. I’m Jeff Kurkjian. I’ve hosted morning radio since I was in college at Syracuse University, a stop in beautiful Cleveland, Ohio to now, Las Vegas, Nevada. In radio, we are given the opportunity to talk to some incredible people however, we are held to a time crunch that always made it difficult to really get […]
LIFESTYLE
newsandguts.com

60 Minutes: “The Beast”

We often only see snippets after a tornado has done its damage, visuals of the funnel cloud, scattered debris and interviews with survivors. But there is a story with every storm, especially a storm as big as the one that crashed into Mayfield, Kentucky. Forecasters called it “The Beast,” and with good reason. 60 Minutes and correspondent Scott Pelley show us in vivid detail not only the aftermath, but what forecasters saw before the tornado hit on Friday night, December 10. Please watch above.
MAYFIELD, KY
orcasound.com

Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes

A fun independent film which features precious few boring moments. Also original and quirky. Everyone in the making of this film – cast, director, writer, cinematographer – seems to be determined to have fun while working. It comes across in every frame. In Kyoto, a man named Kato...
MOVIES
CBS News

Trevor Noah | 60 Minutes preview

This week on 60 Minutes, Lesley Stahl speaks with "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah about his life, taking over for Jon Stewart, and what he thinks of Dave Chapelle's controversial Netflix special.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

The year in review: 2021's most popular movies, music and books

"Sunday Morning" looks back at the tops in pop culture from the past year. 1. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" – Release date: December 17. Total Gross: $328.6 million. 2. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" – Release date: September 3. Total Gross: $224.5 million. 3. "Venom:...
MOVIES
CBS News

The defiance of Ludwig van Beethoven and his "Ode to Joy"

When asked how important in the history of music is Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, Beethoven biographer Jan Swafford replied, "It's immensely important. It's literally and metaphorically bigger than any other symphony – that's what it's intended to be. It's Beethoven's hug for the whole world." And, said Swafford, it's no...
MUSIC
CBS News

Beethoven's Ninth: The coda to an epic life in music

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) was a composer of extraordinary gifts, but a lifetime of maladies – including the almost-total loss of his hearing – threatened his ability to write music. He would overcome thoughts of suicide to compose his masterwork: the Ninth Symphony and its optimistic final movement, "Ode to Joy." Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with biographer Jan Swafford and conductor Marin Alsop about Beethoven's incredible triumph over terrible mental and physical suffering; and with a hearing specialist who has created a simulation of how Beethoven actually heard his music.
MUSIC
papermag.com

15 Minutes With Miss Madeline

After a year of dropping clubby singles, New York’s very own pop star has released her debut EP, Picture This. For PAPER, Meg Yates gets the 411 on the grit and the glam in Miss Madeline’s quest for 15 minutes. Your new EP, Picture This, definitely feels like...
MUSIC
CBS News

CBS News

