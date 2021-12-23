Power Book II: Ghost Ep. 6 Preview | Season 2

$odaman has been a familiar name and face in the Atlanta underground scene for years now, delivering many memorable tracks in what has developed into nothing short of a prolific catalog, especially for an artist as young as he is. His latest release SO DA TAPE 2 is my favorite release from him yet and is sonically varied and continually exciting, cycling between reflective and aspirational moods within a psychedelic atmosphere. At sixteen-tracks, this mixtape gives you a very broad look at $odaman’s personality and the endless bag of flows and cadences he possesses over a variety of interesting and sundry production that all suits him well. He only called upon three features, one coming from Sid Shyne who has been a frequent $odaman collaborator over the years and is carving out his own lane in the Atlanta underground scene in his own right. He also is joined by rising Atlanta icon MuddyMya and JLux who each make great additions to the project and compliment $odaman well. I hope you enjoy this project and encourage you to keep an eye out for the visuals that will follow. We would be so appreciative of your support!

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO