What do you leave out for Santa Claus every year on Christmas Eve?. The most common thing to leave out is milk and cookies. In fact milk and other dairy products are very important during the holiday season. What are some of your favorite things to eat and drink during the most magical time of the year? Some of the most common favorites are sugar cookies and hot chocolate. What do all of these items have in common? They are all made with dairy products. Along with the amazing food that comes with the holiday season another great part of this time of year is being able to spend time with family.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO