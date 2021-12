The New York State Police will participate a special enforcement initiative to crack down on impaired and reckless driving during the holiday season. The enforcement campaign is part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" initiative, which began on Friday and runs through New Year's Day. Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints, along with more troopers on roadways during the campaign. In addition to the DWI checkpoints and patrols, troopers will be watching for distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers violating the "Move Over Law."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO