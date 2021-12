In recent years, we’ve learned that 3D printing can save time and money in manufacturing a variety of goods. However, those things tend to be small. Additionally, 3D printers usually use a type of plastic or metal to create those small items. More recently, some European restaurants have started 3D printing plant-based steaks. Habitat for Humanity and their partner company Alquist have changed the 3D printing game. Earlier this month, they unveiled the first 3D-printed home in America.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO