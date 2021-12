The World Food Program estimates that if nothing is done, 1 million children will die of starvation in Afghanistan over the coming winter. One million children. Whether you believe it was right or wrong for the U.S. to be in Afghanistan in the first place, whether you believe it was the right or wrong time to pull U.S. troops out, whether you think the pullout was a disaster of our making or inevitable, the United States has some degree of responsibility for what’s happening there right now.We propped up their economy for 20 years, and now, in order to punish the Taliban, we’ve effectively shut it down. The scale of the suffering is unprecedented in modern times.

