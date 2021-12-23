ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Cancel the pageant? The children’s service? Churches face painful Christmas questions amid new surge.

By Michelle Boorstein
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational City Christian Church was planning an amazing Christmas 2021. An artist would paint a canvas right there during worship. Excerpts of Langston Hughes would be read. And after nearly two years of pandemic roadblocks, people would feel the intimacy, the familiarity of lighting one another’s candles while singing “Silent Night”...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
Times West Virginian

Meet Sister Nathalie Becquart, the woman who is helping reshape the Catholic Church

VATICAN CITY (RNS) — Amid Pope Francis’ attempts to reform the hierarchical structures that have defined the Roman Catholic Church for centuries — structures that have in many ways limited the influence of lay people and especially women — few have had such a decisive say on shaping the future of the institution as Sister Nathalie Becquart.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Langston Hughes
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Upworthy

Satanic Temple installs occult figure in ‘nativity scene’ at Illinois Capitol; Christians are mad

The people visiting the Illinois state Capitol Rotunda were left surprised and shocked after seeing the satanic figure Baphomet depicted as a baby in what looked like a 'Baby in the manger' installation. Installed by the Satanic Temple, the satanic figure Baphomet has been set up to celebrate the holiday Sol Invictus, reported the State Journal-Register. The display has been slammed by Christian groups and local Christian leaders. Bishop Thomas Paprocki said the Satanic Temple’s displays “should have no place in this Capitol or any other place." Paprocki accused the Satanic Temple of mocking Christians. “Mocking the millions of Christians in the state of Illinois and billions around the world by depicting the baby Jesus this Christmas with the ‘satanic deity’ Baphomet is the very definition of evil and causing division, but that is to be expected from an organization that is in existence to troll people of faith,” said Andrew Hansen, a spokesperson for the diocese.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Pageant#Black Churches#Church Service#Episcopal Church#Covid
edglentoday.com

St. Francis Catholic Church

Join us for Mass every Sunday at 10:15 a.m. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
RELIGION
CBS Chicago

Surge In COVID Cases, Omicron Variant Does Not Stop Chicago Charities On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — The surge of the Omicron variant and rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois have interrupted holiday plans for so many people, but it did not stop charities and churches from giving back to those less fortunate. Another spike in COVID cases has changed the ways charities would give back to the homeless. Sixty volunteers and church members, masked and gloved up, loaded up meals and toys Christmas morning in the basement of St. Sabina Church. One of those volunteers was Natasha McClenden, who lost her brother and father to COVID-19 and tested positive for COVID herself. “I just want people to know...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christmas
CBS Chicago

Churches Hold Christmas Eve Mass, More Services In Person And Virtual

CHICAGO (CBS) – Christians around the world are celebrating Christmas Saturday including members of the Catholic church, right here in Chicago. Cardinal Blase Cupich led a midnight mass, both in-person and online. The service was streamed on the internet for people staying at home, because of the pandemic. Even still, families were seen entering Holy Name last night for Christmas Eve mass. The church is also holding a Christmas Day mass this morning at 10:30 a.m. A live stream of the mass will be on Holy Name’s website. Worshippers also filled Old Saint Mary’s near Michigan Avenue and 16th Street. The pastor there offered a blessing of the nativity. There are two Christmas Day masses set for this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
Times-Bulletin

First Church announces children’s Christmas musical

VAN WERT — First United Methodist Church, located at 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, will be offering a children’s Christmas musical this year. “The King and Me” will be presented Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. The doors will open 6 p.m. The musical is...
VAN WERT, OH
CBS New York

Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick’s Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted they’re able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other this year. “To having that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti. Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity. Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “It’s beautiful and it’s also, like, I didn’t expect it to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Archbishop of Canterbury praises volunteers helping refugees in Christmas sermon

The Archbishop of Canterbury has used his Christmas sermon to celebrate the work of volunteers helping refugees, saying: “The Christmas story shows us how we must treat those who are unlike us.”The Most Rev Justin Welby preached the sermon at the Christmas Day Eucharist at Canterbury Cathedral shortly after 11.20am.It’s not politics, it's simply humanityJustin Welby on the work of volunteers helping refugeesHe said the Christmas story of Joseph and Mary searching for shelter demonstrates the need to treat with compassion those people “who have far less than us, who have lived with the devastating limits of war and national...
RELIGION
WTOP

How DC-area churches are handling holiday services amid COVID-19 surge

A day after the Washington National Cathedral announced its Christmas schedule, the spike in COVID-19 infections in D.C. has led to a shift to online services through the holiday season. It’s an effort to “protect the health of everyone in our community,” the Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, dean of the...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy