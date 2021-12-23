ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Why Does Menopause Give Us Pause? (Rebroadcast)

By WAMU 88.5
krcu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChange is inevitable. So why don’t we talk more about The Change?. By 2025 over 1.1 billion people will be postmenopausal, but if you ask the average person...

www.krcu.org

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
goodmorningpost.com

An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Intercept

The 10 Worst Americans of 2021

At this time of year we traditionally reflect upon our blessings and forgive those who have trespassed against us. But we’ve been trying that for millennia, and the results have been unsatisfactory. So let’s discard the accumulated wisdom of all humanity’s spiritual traditions and focus our mental energy instead on how much we dislike various awful people around us. Merry Christmas.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Menopause#The New York Times
MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Independent

Could America’s longest-serving ‘political prisoner’ be on the verge of freedom?

Native American activist Leonard Peltier has spent 44 years behind bars for the murder of two FBI agents during a 1975 gun battle on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. For decades, activists have maintained his innocence, stating that his conviction was based on an “unfair trial”.Human rights leaders fighting for his freedom have included everyone from Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama to Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela and Coretta Scott King. Musicians including Rage Against The Machine, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne have held concerts to highlight his fight for freedom. But in 2021 came one...
U.S. POLITICS
cortlandstandard.net

Critical Race Theory draws defenders, detractors

Critical Race Theory reappeared in the news Wednesday as Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a proposed law banning state funding for teaching the theory and allowing parents to sue public schools that do. “Nobody wants this crap, OK?” DeSantis said at a public event. “This is an elite driven...
SOCIETY
valleyvoicene.com

Dr. Rachelle Kaspar-Cope has become a NAMS Certified Menopause Practitioner (NCMP)

Body The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) is pleased to announce that Dr. Rachelle Kaspar-Cope has successfully met the criteria and passed the examination necessary to become a NAMS Certified Menopause Practitioner (NCMP). Founded in 1989, NAMS is North America's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and quality of life through an understanding of menopause. Those who hold the NCMP certification have demonstrated special interest and competency in the field of menopause. These include physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, nurses, pharmacists, and others. We congratulate Dr. Kaspar-Cope on achieving this important certification. If you have questions or concerns about menopause call 308-697-3317 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Kaspar-Cope.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
krcu.org

Alone In The House And I’m In The House Alone (Rebroadcast)

We’ve all heard that cliché line about the American dream: house in the suburbs, white picket fence and 2.3 kids. But these days, more than 36 million Americans live alone. Taken as a share of all adults in the country, the number of people who live by themselves has nearly doubled over the last 50 years.
SOCIETY
krcu.org

Boosters have been shown to restore some of the protection lost with omicron's rise

The omicron variant hit the U.S. and spread fast. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says omicron causes about three-quarters of the new COVID cases in the country, and those numbers will rise quickly because omicron spreads much more quickly than previous variants. Scientists have also learned that two doses of an MRNA vaccine don't prevent infections against omicron; boosters are key, and timing is key.
HEALTH
krcu.org

To Your Health: Holiday Pounds Can Have Lasting Effects

Did you know that on average, Americans gain a little over a pound in the week following Christmas? Would it make you feel better if I told you so do Germans and the Japanese? Misery loves company. And fudge. The New England Journal of Medicine published a study in September...
FITNESS
krcu.org

What It’s Like To Come Of Age During A Pandemic (Rebroadcast)

Missed school dances and field trips. Surging rates of anxiety and depression. A highly-politicized return to in-person learning. The last year and a half has certainly been rough on teens across the country. But what else has it meant? Introspection? Growth? Connection? Action?. For three students at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High...
MENTAL HEALTH
delawarepublic.org

What’s Driving Millions Of Americans To Quit Their Jobs? (Rebroadcast)

A record 4 million people quit their jobs in April alone, according to the U.S. Labor Department. It’s all part of a larger uptick that economists are calling “The Great Resignation.” And the reasons why workers are leaving will likely shape our economy for years to come.
ECONOMY
krcu.org

Jury finds Harvard professor Charles Lieber guilty of hiding ties to China

CHARLES LIEBER: Yeah, I - well, I guess... KIRK CARAPEZZA, BYLINE: During the one-week trial, jurors saw video clips of Charles Lieber admitting he wasn't completely transparent with federal investigators after his arrest in 2020. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) LIEBER: I can't even believe I did this. CARAPEZZA: In one...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy