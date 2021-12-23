Why Does Menopause Give Us Pause? (Rebroadcast)

Body The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) is pleased to announce that Dr. Rachelle Kaspar-Cope has successfully met the criteria and passed the examination necessary to become a NAMS Certified Menopause Practitioner (NCMP). Founded in 1989, NAMS is North America's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and quality of life through an understanding of menopause. Those who hold the NCMP certification have demonstrated special interest and competency in the field of menopause. These include physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, nurses, pharmacists, and others. We congratulate Dr. Kaspar-Cope on achieving this important certification. If you have questions or concerns about menopause call 308-697-3317 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Kaspar-Cope.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO