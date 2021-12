What's the best Agency to buy in GTA Online? Agencies are part of The Contract storyline, and if you're confused you can find out How to Start The Contract through the link. Once you own an Agency, you'll be able to complete Security Contracts and discover a new storyline involving Dr. Dre and his missing mobile phone. You'll also be able to add an Armory to your Agency which sells a couple of exclusive weapons, including the Stun Gun and Compact EMP Launcher, while also install Imani Tech like the Missile Lock-On Jammer to select cars with the Vehicle Workshop. As part of our GTA Online guide, we're going to introduce the best Agency to buy.

