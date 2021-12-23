Shooting leaves man seriously injured on Madison Avenue

According to the police officials, the 73-year-old woman was arrested and charged after she reportedly shot her disabled husband in the head while he was sleeping. The woman waited 30 minutes before calling authorities because she was in shock and wanted to get dressed and brush her teeth. When investigators told the woman that she will be charged with murder, she reportedly responded, “If I was the only one there, how can they prove it wasn’t an accident.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO