Mobile sports gambling proponents predict bets in time for the Super Bowl

Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has launched its mobile sports betting app in Virginia with its partner Colonial Downs Group. After securing licence approval last month, the Virginia launch marks the eighth operational state for PointsBet in the US, following rollouts in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, and West Virginia.
For many months, New York state lawmakers have had their hopes set on a launch of statewide mobile sports betting happening by Super Bowl LVI in February. Just in time for Christmas, however, New York sports bettors got some good news. They may get to place legal sports wagers for the entirety of the NFL playoffs.
THE Super Bowl is no stranger to American football fans around the country. This year, the finale will take place in California. SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host the 2022 Super Bowl. The stadium was opened in September 2020 and is home to Los Angeles teams the Chargers and...
The NFL's chief medical officer claimed that players and coaches without symptoms aren’t responsible for spreading the Omicron variant in their facilities despite an outbreak that has forced the league to postpone games and sidelined some 300 players. Dr. Allen Sills contends the league 'has its hands full' because...
Comments / 0