Spin-Valley Qubit Dynamics in Exchange-Coupled Silicon Quantum Dots
By Donovan Buterakos, Sankar Das Sarma
APS physics
5 days ago
The presence of valley states is a significant obstacle to realizing quantum information technologies in silicon quantum dots, as leakage into alternate valley states can introduce errors into the computation. We use a perturbative analytical approach to study the dynamics of exchange-coupled quantum dots with valley degrees of freedom. We show...
A team of physicists claims to have entangled a superconducting qubit and a tardigrade, moving the freezing, tiny, and well-controlled world of quantum into the "hot and wet" systems of life.
However, the results described in this preprint paper are not quite so cut and dried, and many quantum researchers are arguing that the poor tardigrade wasn't entangled in a meaningful way.
"I also don't know how [serious] the authors were about this – it could be a tongue-in-cheek piece," writes Rice University physics professor Douglas Natelson.
"That said, it's important to point out that the authors did not entangle a tardigrade with...
In recent years, evidence has emerged that quantum physics seems to play a role in some of life’s fundamental processes. But just how it might do this is something of a mystery. On the one hand, quantum phenomena are generally so delicate that they can only be observed when...
We report on finite bias spectroscopy measurements of the two-electron spectrum in a gate defined bilayer graphene (BLG) quantum dot for varying magnetic fields. The spin and valley degree of freedom in BLG give rise to multiplets of six orbital symmetric and ten orbital antisymmetric states. We find that orbital symmetric states are lower in energy and separated by.
Geometric nature, which appears in photon polarization, also appears in spin polarization under a zero magnetic field. These two polarized quanta, one travelling in vacuum and the other staying in matter, behave the same as geometric quantum bits or qubits, which are promising for noise resilience compared to the commonly used dynamic qubits. Here we show that geometric photon and spin qubits are entangled upon spontaneous emission with the help of the spin"‰âˆ’"‰orbit entanglement inherent in a nitrogen-vacancy center in diamond. The geometric spin qubit is defined in a degenerate subsystem of spin triplet electrons and manipulated with a polarized microwave. An experiment shows an entanglement state fidelity of 86.8%. The demonstrated entangled emission, combined with previously demonstrated entangled absorption, generates purely geometric entanglement between remote matters in a process that is insensitive of time, frequency, and space mode matching, which paves the way for building a noise-resilient quantum repeater network or a quantum internet.
Machine learning (ML) is a promising approach for performing challenging quantum-information tasks such as device characterization, calibration, and control. ML models can train directly on the data produced by a quantum device while remaining agnostic to the quantum nature of the learning task. However, these generic models lack physical interpretability and usually require large datasets in order to learn accurately. Here we incorporate features of quantum mechanics in the design of our ML approach to characterize the dynamics of a quantum device and learn device parameters. This physics-inspired approach outperforms physics-agnostic recurrent neural networks trained on numerically generated and experimental data obtained from continuous weak measurement of a driven superconducting transmon qubit. This demonstration shows how leveraging domain knowledge improves the accuracy and efficiency of this characterization task, thus laying the groundwork for more scalable characterization techniques.
A new state of matter, called quantum spin liquid, produces long-range quantum entanglement which might help make quantum computers. They could enable topological qubits. Bill Gates and Microsoft have been funding efforts to create a topological quantum computer. Topological qubits could theoretically be far more stable and enable long lasting quantum calculations. The work is in early stages and is still basic research.
In Heisenberg models with exchange anisotropy, transverse spin components are not conserved and can decay not only by transport, but also by dephasing. Here, we utilize ultracold atoms to simulate the dynamics of 1D Heisenberg spin chains and observe fast, local spin decay controlled by the anisotropy. However, even for isotropic interactions, we observe dephasing due to a new effect: an effective magnetic field created by superexchange. If spatially uniform, it leads only to uniform spin precession and is, therefore, typically ignored. However, we show through experimental studies and extensive numerical simulations how this superexchange-generated field is relevant and leads to additional dephasing mechanisms over the exchange anisotropy: There is dephasing due to (i) inhomogeneity of the effective field from variations of lattice depth between chains; (ii) a twofold reduction of the field at the edges of finite chains; and (iii) fluctuations of the effective field due to the presence of mobile holes in the system. The latter is a new coupling mechanism between holes and magnons. All these dephasing mechanisms have not been observed before with ultracold atoms and illustrate basic properties of the underlying Hubbard model.
Laser-induced tunneling ionization is one of the fundamental light-matter interaction processes. An accurate description of the tunnel-ionized electron wave packet is central to understanding and controlling subsequent electron dynamics. Because of the anisotropic molecular structure, tunneling ionization of molecules involves considerable challenges in accurately describing the tunneling electron wave packet. Up to now, some basic properties of the tunneling electron from molecules still remain unexplored. Here, we demonstrate that the tunneling electron from a molecule is not always emitted from the geometric center of the molecule along the tunnel direction. Rather, the photoemission position depends on the molecular orientation. Using a photoelectron holographic technique, we determine the photoemission position for a nitrogen molecule relative to the molecular geometric center to be.
Compressed sensing has become a widely accepted paradigm to construct high dimensional cluster expansion models used for statistical mechanical studies of atomic configuration in complex multicomponent crystalline materials. However, strict sampling requirements necessary to obtain minimal coherence measurements for compressed sensing to guarantee accurate estimation of model parameters are difficult and in some cases impossible to satisfy due to the inability of physical systems to access certain configurations. Nevertheless, the dependence of energy on atomic configuration can still be adequately learned without these strict requirements by using compressed sensing by way of coherent measurements using redundant function sets known as frames. We develop a particular frame constructed from the union of all occupancy-based cluster expansion basis sets. We illustrate how using this highly redundant frame yields sparse expansions of the configuration energy of complex oxide materials that are competitive and often surpass the prediction accuracy and sparsity of models obtained from standard cluster expansions.
We introduce topological invariants for gapless systems and study the associated boundary phenomena. More generally, the symmetry properties of the low-energy conformal field theory (CFT) provide discrete invariants establishing the notion of symmetry-enriched quantum criticality. The charges of nonlocal scaling operators, or more generally, of symmetry defects, are topological and imply the presence of localized edge modes. We primarily focus on the.
A salient feature of solid-state quantum-Hall-type topological materials in two dimensions is the presence of conducting electronic edge states that are insensitive to scattering by disorder. Such unidirectional edge states have been predicted and observed in many other experimental settings, including photonics, mechanical, and acoustic structures. It is of great interest to understand how topological states behave in the presence of interparticle interactions and nonlinearity. Here, we experimentally demonstrate backscatter-immune unidirectional solitonlike nonlinear states on the edge of photonic topological insulators consisting of laser-written waveguides. As a result of the optical Kerr nonlinearity of the ambient glass, the solitonlike wave packet forms a long-lived quasilocalized coherent structure that slowly radiates power into the bulk and along the edge. The realization of solitonlike edge states paves the way to an understanding of nonlinear and interacting topological systems.
We investigate the correlations that can arise between Alice and Bob in prepare-and-measure communication scenarios where the source (Alice) and the measurement device (Bob) can share prior entanglement. The paradigmatic example of such a scenario is the quantum dense-coding protocol, where the communication capacity of a qudit can be doubled if a two-qudit entangled state is shared between Alice and Bob. We provide examples of correlations that actually require more general protocols based on higher-dimensional entangled states. This motivates us to investigate the set of correlations that can be obtained from communicating either a classical or a quantum.
Correcting errors in real time is essential for reliable large-scale quantum computations. Realizing this high-level function requires a system capable of several low-level primitives, including single-qubit and two-qubit operations, midcircuit measurements of subsets of qubits, real-time processing of measurement outcomes, and the ability to condition subsequent gate operations on those measurements. In this work, we use a 10-qubit quantum charge-coupled device trapped-ion quantum computer to encode a single logical qubit using the.
We investigate the nature of the ground state of the spin- 1 2 Heisenberg antiferromagnet on the shuriken lattice by complementary state-of-the-art numerical techniques, such as variational Monte Carlo (VMC) with versatile Gutzwiller-projected Jastrow wave functions, unconstrained multivariable variational Monte Carlo (mVMC), and pseudofermion/pseudo-Majorana functional renormalization group (PFFRG/PMFRG) methods. We establish the presence of a quantum paramagnetic ground state and investigate its nature, by classifying symmetric and chiral quantum spin liquids, and inspecting their instabilities towards competing valence bond crystal (VBC) orders. Our VMC analysis reveals that a VBC with a pinwheel structure emerges as the lowest-energy variational ground state, and it is obtained as an instability of the U(1) Dirac spin liquid. Analogous conclusions are drawn from mVMC calculations employing accurate BCS pairing states supplemented by symmetry projectors, which confirm the presence of pinwheel VBC order by a thorough analysis of dimer-dimer correlation functions. Our work highlights the nontrivial role of quantum fluctuations via the Gutzwiller projector in resolving the subtle interplay between competing orders.
As a novel topological state, a higher-order topological insulator has attracted enormous interest, which in. spatial dimensions has gapless boundary states at (. is larger than 1). Until now, merely few two-dimensional (2D) materials have been identified as higher-order topological insulators and their experimental confirmations are still absent. Here we propose a universal strategy of antidot engineering to realize second-order topological insulators (SOTIs) in 2D Dirac materials. Based on symmetry analysis, tight-binding model, and first-principles calculations, we demonstrate SOTIs in antidot-decorated Xene (X=C, Si,and Ge) by displaying its finite bulk quadrupole moment, weak topological edge states, and in-gap topological corner states. An inherent connection is established for the existing various mechanisms of the SOTIs, including quadrupole polarization, filling anomaly, and generalized Su-Schrieffer-Heeger model on a Kekulé lattice. The robustness of topological corner states of the SOTIs against edge perturbations and bulk disorders is explicitly demonstrated, rendering our strategy appealing to experimental realization of topological corner states.
We investigate single, ultrathin, pure-wurtzite-phase GaAs-AlGaAs core-shell nanowires by resonant inelastic light scattering (RILS). We observe electronic Raman excitations, which can be attributed to intersubband excitations of photoexcited electrons or holes within the quasi-one-dimensional (1D) subband structure. Our analysis reveals that the electronic systems in the narrowest investigated nanowires, with GaAs core diameters down to 25 nm, are in the 1D quantum limit. Excitation-density-dependent measurements indicate that the observed 1D intersubband excitations are mainly of single-particle origin, since no plasmonic shift can be deduced. Our experimental findings are consistent with a three-step scattering mechanism, based on the Coulomb interaction of photoexcited electron-hole pairs with free carriers, electrons, or holes. The quantized subband energies, as extracted from photoluminescence, photoluminescence-excitation, and RILS experiments, can be nicely reproduced by realistic multiband.
A randomly scattering analyzer located in the far field and with a fixed aperture, in front of a multielement detector, is introduced as a means to access enhanced sensing information associated with far-subwavelength spatial features. This sensing method allows improved spatial resolution with coherent fields scattered from a moving object, or some other relative change that causes a modified field incident on the detector aperture. Experimental optical speckle correlation data with a translated diffusing structure show the salient features, and understanding in relation to the experimental variables is supported by numerical simulations. The conclusion is that more heavily scattering analyzers provide better spatial resolution because the measurements are more sensitive to changes in the incident field. Such randomly scattering analyzers offer a dimension for sensitive coherent optical metrology related to various sensing and motion application domains requiring large offset distances.
Quantum Dots (QDs) are being investigated in a hybrid white light LED structure which inculcates phosphor in the package with a blue LED chip as the light source recently. In this work, Zn doped CdS QD with ZnS shell together with green light emission phosphor is used. Upon prolonged operation, degradation of the LEDs due to the degradation of QDs is observed, which can limit its practical applications. The degradation includes intensity reduction as well as blue shift of the emitted wavelength from the white light. Three stages of degradation are observed, namely an enhancement state where light intensity is found to increase, followed by a rapid degradation stage where light intensity decreases rapidly, and finally a slower degradation stage where the degradation rate of light intensity slows down and continues till theÂ end of theÂ test. Through various detail material analysis, with confirmation from the density functional theory (DFT) calculations, we find that the degradation of the LEDs is due to the time evolving degradation of CdS core structure, beginning from the oxidation of sulfur vacancy of CdS QDs by the nearby oxygen atoms as a result of imperfection of the ZnS protective coating around the QDs in the presence of blue light. This oxidation renders a transformation of CdS into CdO at the initial stage. The final stage is the formation of CdSO4 via some intermediate processes.
We report the results from a haloscope search for axion dark matter in the. mass range. This search excludes the axion-photon coupling predicted by one of the benchmark models of “invisible” axion dark matter, the Kim-Shifman-Vainshtein-Zakharov model. This sensitivity is achieved using a large-volume cavity, a superconducting magnet, an ultra low noise Josephson parametric amplifier, and sub-Kelvin temperatures. The validity of our detection procedure is ensured by injecting and detecting blind synthetic axion signals.
We report the first dark matter search results using the commissioning data from PandaX-4T. Using a time projection chamber with 3.7 tonne of liquid xenon target and an exposure of. 0.63. . . tonne. ·. year. , 1058 candidate events are identified within an approximate nuclear recoil energy window between 5 and...
