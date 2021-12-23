Crude steadies, gold higher despite rising Fed hike expectations

Inflation is on the rise in Japan. In November, Core CPI rose 0.5% y/y, above the consensus of 0.4%. That might seem like small potatoes compared with inflation numbers in the UK and the United States, but given that inflation has been negligible for years in Japan, this is certainly a change in direction. The November rise marked the biggest increase since February 2020. Unsurprisingly, the uptick in inflation was caused by a surge in energy costs, which rose 15.6%. Wholesale prices jumped some 9.0% in November, indicating that Japan has not been immune to higher global commodity prices. However, businesses have been reluctant to pass on higher costs to consumers, which has kept consumer inflation low – food prices, for example, rose just 1.4% in November. The massive discrepancy between wholesale and consumer prices, which is not as glaring in the UK or the US, is a result of businesses’ fear that price rises will cut into consumer spending.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO