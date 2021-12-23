ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude steadies, gold higher despite rising Fed hike expectations

By Ed Moya
Cover picture for the articleGasoline prices rallied after the fourth largest refinery in the US had a major industrial accident. The fire at the ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, Texas was extinguished safely and gasoline prices gave back almost half their daily gains. Crude prices stabilized after a wrath of mostly positive COVID vaccine/treatment...

US dollar trades sideways

Currency markets are in holiday mode and will likely remain so until the middle of next week. The dollar index barely changed from Friday at 96.11, marking three days of sideways trading. If anything, the US dollar looks vulnerable to positive headlines still on the virus front this week with support between 95.80 and 95.85 the important level to monitor. Liquidity is further reduced in Asia due to several regional centre holidays.
Brent crude and WTI stage rare divergence

Saudi Arabia, Omicron send Brent and WTI in opposite directions. Oil prices traded sideways on low liquidity and participation on Friday, Brent crude easing slightly to USD 75.90 a barrel, and WTI easing to USD 73.20 a barrel. In Asia today, however, we are seeing a rare divergence in pricing direction. Brent crude has risen 0.70% to USD 76.40, while WTI has fallen by 0.65% to USD 73.20 a barrel.
Asian stocks mixed in quiet end of year trading

Asian shares were mixed on Monday at the outset of the last trading week of the year as countries grappled with the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. Benchmarks rose in Shanghai and Bangkok on Monday but fell in Tokyo and Seoul Many global markets are closed for holidays. Comments by China's central bank, or People's Bank of China, about support for the economy highlighted differences in stance among major economies in balancing the need to support economic recoveries from the pandemic while keeping inflation in check. The Federal Reserve is among a handful of central banks that...
S&P 500 scores record high on retail sales cheer

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index (.SPX) hit a record high on Monday, as strong U.S. retail sales underscored economic strength and eased worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations that hit travel stocks. U.S. holiday season retail sales rose 8.5% from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24, powered by an...
Business: Oil prices fall slightly

Oil prices are seeing a shaky start to the week as investors remain concerned about demand amid the spread of the Omicron variant. In early trading, Brent crude futures are modestly lower. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude…
Oil rallies on Omicron, gold drifting

The omicron is not-as-bad-as-we-thought trade continued to push oil markets higher overnight, with positive US data reinforcing the theme that the momentum of US recovery continues and that the US consumer is alive and well and spending. Brent crude rose 1.55% to USD 76.75 a barrel. WTI rallied by 1.0%...
US dollar in calm waters

Currency markets look like they have closed for the year now, with overnight trading featuring modest ranges unless you are trading Turkish lira. The dollar index is almost unchanged overnight, trading at 96.06 today. A daily close under 95.85 sets up a deeper US dollar correction, potentially into January, assuming omicron remains a storm in a teacup in the minds of the investors globally. The omicron-is-mild rally we’re seeing in the equity markets could well continue into January now, but reality will bite in February I believe, as the end of the Fed taper moves into sight. Still, it’s a perilous exercise to dismiss omicron, with the developing countries of the world at the mercy of further Covid variants.
Canadian dollar buoyed by risk sentiment

The Omicron variant continues to rage through Europe and the US, but the markets are in a positive mood. Why? There is a feeling that Omicron is much milder than Delta, which means that a wave of Omicron may get a lot of people sick, but it will not kill thousands and overload hospitals with severely ill patients. Time will tell if this is an accurate diagnosis. In the meantime, the global recovery outlook has improved and commodity prices are higher, which is good news for the Canadian dollar.
Pound jumps as Omicron risk dismissed

It has been a very good week for the British pound, which is up 1.29%. So good, in fact, that this will likely mark the pound’s best week of 2021. On Thursday, GBP/USD punched above the 1.34 line for the first time in a month. The pound’s newfound strength...
Yen drifting as CPI rises

Inflation is on the rise in Japan. In November, Core CPI rose 0.5% y/y, above the consensus of 0.4%. That might seem like small potatoes compared with inflation numbers in the UK and the United States, but given that inflation has been negligible for years in Japan, this is certainly a change in direction. The November rise marked the biggest increase since February 2020. Unsurprisingly, the uptick in inflation was caused by a surge in energy costs, which rose 15.6%. Wholesale prices jumped some 9.0% in November, indicating that Japan has not been immune to higher global commodity prices. However, businesses have been reluctant to pass on higher costs to consumers, which has kept consumer inflation low – food prices, for example, rose just 1.4% in November. The massive discrepancy between wholesale and consumer prices, which is not as glaring in the UK or the US, is a result of businesses’ fear that price rises will cut into consumer spending.
Happy Holidays and the Week Ahead

We wish you and your family happy, healthy holidays and all the very best in 2022!. US – Should be quiet, focus may shift to who President Biden will nominate for the three vacancies on the Fed (including vice chair for supervision). There is no set timeframe on when Biden will make an announcement, but he is expected to make a decision soon.
Gold Price Outlook: Fed Hiking Cycle Impact on Gold

Gold Struggles In the Run Up Into the First Fed Rate Hike. In a year where inflation has hit over three-decade highs, gold has struggled throughout much of the year, with the yellow metal down over 4% YTD. This comes amid sticky and not so transitory inflation pressures forcing the Federal Reserve to remove emergency stimulus much quicker than markets had expected. Therefore, dampening the appeal for gold, particularly with real yields finding a bottom.
Asian equities mixed in pre-Santa session

Thankfully, reporters have stopped asking me if we will get a Santa Claus rally in stock markets, as it has well and truly arrived. Wall Street rose again overnight after a strong procession on US data and markets convincing themselves even more, that omicron is a mildly symptomatic storm in a teacup. There was positive news from the US data dump, as PCE Index, Durable Goods and Michigan Consumer Sentiment were all solid.
Gold to oil ratio: Gold heading higher on rising energy prices

The gold to oil ratio is an important indicator of the global economy's health. Because gold and crude oil are both denominated in US dollars, they are strongly linked. That is because as the US dollar rises, commodities priced in USD fall, and vice versa. As the dollar drops, commodities generally go up.
US dollar slips as risk appetite rises

The US dollar was in full retreat overnight, mostly due to reports that omicron presents fewer hospitalisation risks. That saw sentiment swing even more strongly back to the global recovery trade and saw the dollar index collapse by 0.37% to 96.12, easing still more in Asia to 96.03. I am adjusting my downside support level to 95.85 on the dollar index, where it has traced out a triple bottom. A daily close under 95.85 sets up a deeper US dollar correction, potentially into January, assuming omicron remains a storm in a teacup in the minds of the investors globally.
