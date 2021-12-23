ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans activate Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown from IR

By Sam Robinson
 3 days ago
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ryan Tannehill will have both his top wide receivers available against the 49ers. A.J. Brown will be activated off IR to rejoin the team for Thursday night’s game, per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe (on Twitter).

Out since Week 11 with a chest injury, Brown returned to practice earlier this week. He was on track to return barring a setback. Evidently setback-free during practice, the young pass-catching talent will play Thursday.

The Titans have seen their offensive production crater for much of the season’s second half. They lost Derrick Henry in Week 8 and have seen Julio Jones bounce in and out of action because of a nagging hamstring issue. Jones, however, does not have an injury designation going into Thursday’s matchup.

After posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to start his career, Brown has missed four games during his third campaign. Brown, who is less than a month from being eligible for an extension, enters Thursday’s game with 46 receptions for 615 yards and three touchdowns this season. His presence will certainly help a Titans team attempting to hold off the Colts, a team Tennessee swept with its playmakers available but one that has made up a bit of ground during the stretch without Henry and Brown.

Bills place wide receiver Cole Beasley on COVID-19 list

Cole Beasley was placed on the Bills’ Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday according to a tweet from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The slew of moves to and from the Reserve/COVID-19 list has been dizzying as the omicron variant makes its way through the league. What makes Beasley’s case significant is not only his impact as the second-leading receiver in Buffalo, but also his status as an unvaccinated player in the NFL.
Urban Meyer gives his point of view regarding his firing

NFL.com recently conducted an exclusive interview with Urban Meyer. The former Jaguars head coach was fired by Jacksonville shortly after midnight on Thursday morning. The interview covered many of the unflattering headlines that have colored the coach’s tenure in Duval but started with an apology. Meyer apologized to the City of Jacksonville and painted the picture of a successful football future for the city, including a full stadium and a new facility promised by Jaguars owner Shad Khan.
49erswebzone

Titans’ A.J. Brown defends body-slam of 49ers safety Jimmie Ward

A.J. Brown had himself a night on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. The Tennessee Titans wideout, fresh off injured reserve, went off on the Niners defense, hauling in 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. The San Francisco offense has a reputation of playing bully-ball against opponents. However,...
247Sports

Titans' A.J. Brown discusses return from injury after monster game against 49ers

In his first game since Nov. 21, A.J. Brown delivered for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. After coming off Injured Reserve, Brown was just happy to be back on the field. In the Titans’ 20-17 win over the 49ers, Brown did not look like he was playing his first game in over a month. All he did was haul in 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. He accounted for 69.4% of Ryan Tannehill’s passing yards in the game, and San Francisco’s defense simply had no answer for Brown.
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
The Spun

Look: Christmas Photo Of Mac Jones, Girlfriend Went Viral

On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
PennLive.com

Possible Saints-Seahawks Russell Wilson trade could lead to Eagles dealing for new No. 1 QB: NFL rumors

Russell Wilson may be ready to take flight. And even if he isn’t destined for Philadelphia, a Wilson trade could impact the Eagles’ future at quarterback. Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has made it known he would welcome a deal by the Seattle Seahawks, who have crashed and burned in 2021, sitting in last place in the NFC West with a record of 5-9.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission After Game vs. Browns

Although it hasn’t been evident by his extremely high level of play, Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury for a number of weeks. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been able to fight through it, but on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns, he fears that he might’ve suffered a setback.
NESN

ESPN Writer Gives ‘Bold Prediction’ For Patriots-Bills Week 16 Showdown

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills square off Sunday in a Week 16 matchup that very well could determine this season’s AFC East champion. Those stakes alone make the game fascinating, obviously, but it’ll be really interesting to see how each team responds just three weeks after New England defeated Buffalo in a bizarre “Monday Night Football” showdown in Orchard Park, N.Y., that featured 40-mph wind gusts.
