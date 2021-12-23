Titans activate Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown from IR

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ryan Tannehill will have both his top wide receivers available against the 49ers. A.J. Brown will be activated off IR to rejoin the team for Thursday night’s game, per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe (on Twitter).

Out since Week 11 with a chest injury, Brown returned to practice earlier this week. He was on track to return barring a setback. Evidently setback-free during practice, the young pass-catching talent will play Thursday.

The Titans have seen their offensive production crater for much of the season’s second half. They lost Derrick Henry in Week 8 and have seen Julio Jones bounce in and out of action because of a nagging hamstring issue. Jones, however, does not have an injury designation going into Thursday’s matchup.

After posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to start his career, Brown has missed four games during his third campaign. Brown, who is less than a month from being eligible for an extension, enters Thursday’s game with 46 receptions for 615 yards and three touchdowns this season. His presence will certainly help a Titans team attempting to hold off the Colts, a team Tennessee swept with its playmakers available but one that has made up a bit of ground during the stretch without Henry and Brown.