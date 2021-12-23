ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

IPR music hosts share their favorite songs of 2021

By Iowa Public Radio
iowapublicradio.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Public Radio music hosts Karen Impola, Barney Sherman and Bob Dorr joined Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share their picks of the best new music releases of 2021 for folk, classical and the blues. You can listen to their conversation here. Below is a Spotify playlist...

www.iowapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stereogum’s 70 Favorite Songs Of 2021

As you might’ve already gathered from our best albums of 2021 list, we found this to be a strange year. With blockbuster releases being scarce and often disappointing, 2021 felt particularly well-suited for digging into personal favorites and transfixing albums that may have gotten less attention in another year. Every time we look back at the songs of the year, it works that way — rather than voting and creating a list approaching some kind of consensus, we just pick the songs each of us were completely obsessed with. The only rules are that no song can appear twice amongst any of us, and that every pick has to have come out in 2021, or be a 2020 song that really left its mark this year. Check them out below.
MUSIC
vanyaland.com

Year in ReView: Vanyaland’s 21 favorite national songs of 2021

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Vanyaland’s Year in ReView coverage for 2021. It’s been a year, huh? Luckily, we’ve had incredible art across the spectrum of music, comedy, and film to help us from going totally insane. As we raise a glass to the year that was, check out all our 2021 Year In ReView coverage as it surfaces throughout the week and into the holidays.
MUSIC
chapelboro.com

KIDSQ: Favorite Holiday Songs

For this Kids Question of the Week, 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell and Ali Evans try to answer: what is the best holiday song?
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
iowapublicradio.org

KCCK host Bob Stewart shares his top jazz releases of 2021

After having the IPR music team join Talk of Iowa to share their favorite releases of 2021 in the genres of folk, classical, blues, indie and alternative music, we felt compelled to add jazz to the list. KCCK is Iowa's only radio station dedicated to the promotion and preservation of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ksut.org

KSUT show hosts and staff share their top music picks of 2021

- - - Chris Aaland; Development Director, Tales of the New West host. Various Artists - Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: The Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2. Barry Gibb, Greenfields - The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook, Vol. 1. Tim O’Brien - He Walked On. Mark O’Connor - Markology...
MUSIC
iowapublicradio.org

A holly jolly Jazz Night: Our favorite holiday tunes

'Tis the season for spending time with the ones we love. It's a time for creating special memories, expressing gratitude and fondly remembering those we have lost or who are unable to gather with us. It is a time of celebration — but what's a celebration without music? While the very mention of holiday music is often met with smirks and eye rolls, the members of Team Jazz Night (admittedly, some much more than others) are suckers for the magical feelings conjured by the season's festive musical offerings. And so, with the sole purpose of spreading good cheer far and wide, the Jazz Night in America staff presents a playlist stocking stuffed with our favorite tunes: timeless classics and a few brand-new bops. This is music for playing in the background while preparing holiday meals, sipping cocktails with family and friends, or singing at the top of your lungs with the little ones around you. May your holiday season be filled with love, laughter, and jazz. Wishing you safe, happy and healthy holidays from all of us at Jazz Night in America.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Justin Vernon’s favorite albums & songs of 2021

Justin Vernon had a busy 2021, releasing a new album with The National's Aaron Dessner as Big Red Machine, How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last? (new Taylor Swift collaborations included), and covering Sharon Van Etten's "A Crime" for epic Ten, not to mention joining Tik Tok. With the year almost over, he's shared some of his favorite albums and songs of the year (including some from 2020) on social media. Read his list below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Weill
Person
Victor Wainwright
Person
Tommy Castro
Person
Rhiannon Giddens
allkpop.com

Staff Picks: Our Favorite Songs of 2021

2021 was another year filled with amazing K-Pop releases. Out of the countless new songs that came our way this year, here are the favorites that the allkpop staff loved the most!. Nishtha A's Pick: TXT - Loser=Lover. I am a big fan of rock beats and head-bopping songs, Loser=Lover...
MUSIC
iowapublicradio.org

World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2001

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out. Two decades...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#The Haven#Ipr#In Due Time#Mack The Knife#Iowa Public Radio#Roost#Wartburg College#Dobson Pipe Organ
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 12.20.21

1958 - George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon performed as The Quarrymen at the wedding reception of Harrison's brother, Harry. 1969 - Peter Paul and Mary went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with "Leavin' On A Jet Plane". John Denver wrote the song in 1967 during a layover at Washington airport, "Not so much from feeling that way for someone, but from the longing of having someone to love." The original title is "Oh Babe I Hate to Go". Denver was a longtime resident of Aspen and is in the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share New Song “SB-09”: Listen

Annually, since 2013, Unknown Mortal Orchestra have released a new ambient or instrumental track around Christmastime. The new installment, “SB-09,” features bandleader Ruban Nielson’s brother Kody on drums. Listen to the nearly-19-minute “SB-09” below. Unknown Mortal Orchestra returned this past summer with the singles “Weekend...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mitski Had to Quit Music to Love It

Mitski has been having nightmares. The 31-year-old musician has always suffered from performance-anxiety dreams, but lately they’ve gotten more terrifying, more elaborate. During one in particular, her cat was stuck in a tree, and she was late to soundcheck. When she finally arrived at the venue, she found out she’d be performing with an orchestra she’d never rehearsed with. “Everyone was side-eyeing me,” she recalls. “As I was trying to do vocal warmups, the whole orchestra was like, ‘That’s a good idea!’ and started doing vocal warmups too. I couldn’t hear myself, so I kept trying to go deeper and deeper...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Best Music of 2021: Staff Picks

Here at Rolling Stone, we listen to a lot of new music every year — and we all have our own distinct perspectives and interests when we listen. The choices on these personal Top 10s range from commercial blockbusters and critical favorites like Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, Doja Cat’s Planet Her, Lil Nas X’s Montero, and Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales to individual highlights from a delightfully wide spectrum of genres, continents, and scenes. Read on for a glimpse of the many sounds that filled the headphones of more than 25 Rolling Stone staffers in 2021. Sage Anderson, Staff Writer Porter Robinson, Nurture Silk Sonic, An...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

10 Best Original Christmas Songs in Country Music

Country artists have been as reliable as any in creating Christmas songs to make the holidays more magical. A few originals have been around for so long that they almost feel like the traditional classics that we love. What would Christmas be without Alabama's "Christmas in Dixie" or Faith Hill's...
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Parry Gripp's Top 5 Favorite Weird Al Songs

Playing Favorites is a new interview series. Musicians, filmmakers, comedians or other creative types pick a topic and tell us their Top 5 favorite things about it. Parry Gripp burst onto the ’90s music scene as the front man for veteran Santa Barbara “nerdcore” pop punks, Nerf Herder. These days, he’s also an Emmy-winning songwriter who is beloved by children of all ages for YouTube hits like “It’s Raining Tacos” and “Baby Monkey (Going Backwards On a Pig),” in addition to writing songs for Ask The StoryBots, The 7D, Ben 10: Omniverse and Phineas & Ferb, among many others. His latest children’s book, It’s Raining Tacos, was published by Harper Collins in June.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Sing your favorite K-Pop song on TUNEGEM to win prizes

Think you can sing as well as a K-Pop idol? TUNEGEM is searching for the fan with the most incredible voice and gifting the best "Liker" $888 as a prize. Put your singing skills to the test and compete against singers across the world for the ultimate title of best "Liker"! This rare event only lasts from December 16 to December 30, so warm up those vocal cords and get ready to sing your heart out to your favorite K-Pop song.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy