NFL

6 Bears who deserve more playing time in final 3 games of 2021

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
We’re winding down on what’s been a tumultuous season for the Chicago Bears, where there are just three games left before the Bears head into an offseason of change.

While Chicago has officially been eliminated from playoff contention, there’s still plenty to watch in these final games. Namely, some of the young players who have the potential to become impact players down the road for the Bears. Now that there’s nothing left to play for, it’s time for some players who haven’t gotten a lot of opportunities this season to get some.

Here’s a look at six Bears who’ve earned more playing time in the final weeks of the season:

1

LT Teven Jenkins

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

It’s been a long road for second-round rookie Teven Jenkins following back surgery during training camp. Jenkins saw his first game action last week in place of an injured Jason Peters, which was rough, but his first NFL start at left tackle showed great improvement. Jenkins was solid in pass protection, where he allowed just a single pressure and showed the kind of passion and intensity the offensive line has been missing. Jenkins does need to clean up the penalties — he has seven in nearly eight quarters of action — but he looks poised to become a key piece of the offensive line moving forward. After all, he’s played less than two NFL games. Even if Jason Peters, who’s battling a high ankle sprain, is healthy, it should be Jenkins at left tackle for the rest of the way.

2

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

It took the Bears’ entire starting secondary getting COVID-19 for sixth-round rookie cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. to finally see the field against the Vikings, and Graham had one heck of an NFL debut. Graham had seven tackles and three pass breakups, including one that prevented a touchdown, against the Vikings, and it left many fans wondering what the heck took so long for Graham to finally see the field. Sure, Graham hadn’t played in over a year after opting out of the 2020 season in college, and he did struggle in training camp. But it’s fair to wonder if the Bears didn’t lose three cornerbacks to COVID-19 and injury, if Graham would’ve seen the field at all this season. Now, Graham has earned a spot on the active roster and more playing time in the process. And there’s an argument to be made he’s earned that starting spot opposite Jaylon Johnson.

3

TE Jesper Horsted

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Tight end Jesper Horsted has been one of the most under-the-radar players on this Bears roster, but he’s more than earned more playing time at this point of the season. There’s no reason why Jimmy Graham should’ve been on the roster this season, especially given Horsted flashed his potential during training camp and preseason as a receiving tight end. Horsted has been targeted three times this season — catching two of them — and both of those catches have been touchdowns. If that’s not a case to get Horsted more involved on offense, I don’t know what is. Well, other than the fact that Justin Fields developed chemistry with him during the offseason. Since his touchdown against the Raiders in Week 5, Horsted has only seen four snaps on offense, which is ridiculous. While Horsted is currently on the COVID reserve list, when he eventually returns, he’s more than earned more playing time on offense.

4

RT Larry Borom

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

It took awhile for fifth-round tackle Larry Borom to see the field in his rookie season, but Borom has shown plenty of promise at right tackle in place of an injured Germain Ifedi. While Borom has been far from perfect, he’s held his own against some of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and he looks like he could establish himself as a key piece on the offensive line moving forward. Borom was sidelined in Week 15 on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but he was removed from the list earlier this week and will be available Sunday. Borom should step right back into his right tackle starting spot. But just because Germain Ifedi returned to the lineup last week doesn’t mean he should be the starter over Borom.

5

DT Khyiris Tonga

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Seventh-round pick Khyiris Tonga has proved to be reliable role player on the defensive line for the Bears this season, where he’s served as the primary backup to Eddie Goldman. Goldman has had an up-and-down season for the Bears, and Tonga started to see increased reps before he was sidelined with a shoulder injury a few weeks ago. Tonga missed the last two games, but he appears on track to return this week against the Seahawks, and if that’s the case, he deserves more reps at nose tackle down the stretch, especially as Goldman presents as a potential cut this offseason.

6

WR Jakeem Grant

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Bears traded for wide receiver Jakeem Grant back in October — one of Ryan Pace’s most successful in-season trades — and he’s been an impactful contributor on special teams, garnering a Pro Bowl nod as a return specialist. Now, it’s time to see what more he can contribute on offense. We got a glimpse of what his speed can bring to this Chicago offense, as evidenced by his 46-yard touchdown against the Packers in Week 14. Grant is currently in concussion protocol, so the hope is he’ll be able to play at least the final two games of the season. With Grant set to become a free agent this offseason, if he can be impactful on offense, on top of his special teams contributions, the Bears would be wise to sign him to a contract extension.

