Vaccine Clinic at the City Wide Community Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia is partnering with DHEC to get COVID-19 shots in arms. They are hosting several free clinics over the next two weeks. According to a release, DHEC will distribute Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to citizens. The vaccination clinics will be from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Douglas Public Health Network will have a COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic on Wednesday. First doses of Phizer, for those age 12 and over, and Moderna, for those age 18 and over will be available. Booster doses of both will also be given out. The event will be in the...
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison decided to move forward on the Creekside Community Center project without CDI contractors. The construction company was originally hired to handle the indoor aquatic center and Harrison Jr. High remodel portion of the project. The city and contractor did not see eye to eye on cost projections for several major portions of the project, notably electrical items, plumbing, and HVAC. According to council member Mitch Magness, these cost projections were “unreasonable and don’t meet reality.”
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Mayor Elorza and Asthenis Pharmacy Founder Dr. Eugenio Fernandez announced this Wednesday, December 22, the creation of a city-scale vaccine clinic for people eighteen and up. The clinic is scheduled to open Thursday, December 30. Over 1000 appointments are open, available on a first-come first-serve...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is partnering with a local pharmacy for COVID-19 and flu vaccines. The department and Best Buy Drugs are holding the clinics from December 20 through the end of the month. The first is at Palo Duro Senior Center on Monday from 9 a.m. to […]
1. Ages 5 - 11 2. Ages 12+. 3. Booster shots available for ages 18+ only. Those who are 6 months post initial Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or 28 days post Johnson & Johnson vaccine may receive the booster. 4. Extended family and community members are also welcome to attend.
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Tri-Development Center of Aiken County, Inc. and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are hosting a free COVID-19 Vaccine and Education Clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 15. The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at TDC West, located at 5080...
GLOUCESTER – Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken is pleased to share that the Gloucester Health Department is collaborating with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to offer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday. WHEN:. Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. WHERE:. Gloucester High School Field House,...
On Monday, Birmingham City Schools held its first of a week-long free COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics beginning at Avondale and Central Park Elementary Schools. Vaccine and booster shots were available for adults and youths ages 5 and up. JohnQueta Archie, Community Development Coordinator for Jefferson County at Cahaba Medical Care,...
In an unprecedented move for them, the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center declared a disaster on Christmas Eve, using Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) protocols that mean delayed surgeries and longer wait times.
Parkland is gearing up to treat more COVID patients as the surge in Omicron cases hits DFW. Dr. Jospeh Chang, Parkland’s Chief Medical Officer, says in a matter of days, the number of COVID patients being treated by Parkland has nearly doubled.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel Medical Center and Baltimore Washington Medical Center have become the third and fourth hospitals in the Baltimore area to announce emergency protocol due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Luminis Health, which owns both Anne Arundel Medical Center and Doctors Community Medical Center in...
Three City of Milwaukee community health clinics are open for part of Thursday for people seeking free COVID-19 testing, vaccination or a booster shot before the Christmas holiday. Those sites are in the Menomonee Valley on St. Paul Avenue, the Northwest Health Clinic and the Southside Health Clinic. If the...
CHARLESTON, W.V. – Today, December 23, the family of Patrolman Robert Edward Easley, Sr. joined representatives from the City of Charleston, Charleston City Council, the Charleston Police Department, Step-by-Step Afterschool Program, Partnership of African American Churches and Human Resource Development Foundation to dedicate the western wing of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center located at 314 Donnally Street.
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island state leaders held community vaccination clinics Tuesday to make it as easy as possible to get the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the holiday weekend. The Learning Community Center in Central Falls vaccinated kids ages 5 through 11. This was one of six...
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A high number of COVID-19 cases and “critical staffing shortages” prompted Summit County Public Health to send an emergency alert to residents on Monday. The health department is asking everyone to wear masks while indoors, limit large gatherings and get tested for COVID.
A COVID-19 emergency alert from @SummitCountyGov Health Department, and if you check out the graph I’ve attached, you’ll see why.
That data is from 12/20-21. Already the cases were spiking. Very interested to see the next time they update…and how sharply that line went up. pic.twitter.com/WSNNDaWnrK
As CBS4 Mountain Newsroom reporter Spencer Wilson states, the seven-day moving average for COVID cases in Summit County spiked drastically from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21. The county’s health department website states the dashboard will not be updated until Jan. 1.
The Austintown Senior Center (112 Westchester Dr. Austintown) will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot clinic on Friday, Dec. 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pfizer primary doses and Moderna booster doses will be offered at this clinic. The Pfizer primary dose is offered on a weekly...
MACON, Ga. -- The Carl Vinson Medical Center will host mobile vaccine clinics in several locations throughout Georgia that will offer booster COVID-19 shots and flu vaccines. The vaccines will be available from 9:a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the following clinics and days. The schedule is as follows:. 12/28 Macon.
