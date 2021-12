After a long wait, it's starting to look like Wyoming is adding, yet another brewery into the fold. Cody, Wyoming is about to be the new home of Cody Craft Brewing. They have set their opening date for December 20th. Sounds like a Christmas miracle to me. According to their Instagram account, they'll be opening at noon on Monday the 20th. That's just in time for a new place to duck into when hiding from your family.

