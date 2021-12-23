ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Holidays from CPL

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe library will be closed Friday, December 24th and Saturday, December 25th...

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
BBC

Welsh cook will spend Christmas aboard Boaty McBoatface

A Welsh chef will enjoy the ultimate white Christmas - on Boaty McBoatface's maiden voyage to Antarctica. Steve Carpenter, 49, from Caerphilly, is a cook steward on the exploration ship, officially named RRS Sir David Attenborough. He will serve Christmas dinner in the winter wonderland setting, but penguins, seals and...
TVLine

Call the Midwife Holiday Special Recap: A Christmas Wedding — Grade It!

Few things capture the spirit of Christmas better than births and weddings, and on Saturday night’s Call the Midwife Holiday Special on PBS, there was a lot of both. The anticipation began to build when Nurse Phyllis informed everyone that St. Cuthbert’s Hospital was sending some 20 extra expectant mothers their way because they didn’t have the room. This stressed out Sister Julienne and her staff, in part, because all of the pupil midwives with the exception of Nancy were on leave, and the maternity home was already at capacity. After Pupil Midwife Nancy made a mischievous joke about what was...
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Celebrates Christmas ‘from the North Pole’ With Hilarious Photo

One might assume Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson would not be familiar with the North Pole being from Louisiana and all. However, the star of Duck Dynasty proved on Saturday that this was not the case. No, Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson celebrated Christmas from the North Pole with a new hilarious photo. He posted the photo on his personal Twitter account.
bravotv.com

Teresa & Louie's First Christmas Eve in Their New House Included the Most Lavish Meal

Teresa Giudice is known for hosting an over-the-top Christmas Eve dinner, and this year, she had a new setting for her festive feast. Teresa and her fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, recently moved into a gorgeous home, and for their first Christmas Eve there, the couple went all out. The tableware had a stunning gold, red, white, and black color scheme, and Teresa's go-to floral design company, Treemendous Florist Events, created beautiful arrangements using the same palette.
FOOD & DRINKS
ForConstructionPros.com

Happy Holidays From Wirtgen America

Happy Holidays from Wirtgen America to all those who put in the long hours to make and maintain our infrastructure. Thank you for all you do!
coloradovirtuallibrary.org

Happy Holidays from CVL!

Thank you for supporting the Colorado Virtual Library this past year. On behalf of the Colorado State Library staff, we wish you all the best for 2022!
COLORADO STATE

