ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

G-R continues win streak in tussle with North Tama

sun-courier.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasketball is a game of runs — and the fickleness of the game was on full display Tuesday night in Gladbrook-Reinbeck girls’ basketball’s 47-42 victory over visiting North Tama. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-5) led 11-10 after the first quarter but gave up a 19-5 run across the second...

www.sun-courier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Record

Mose Hole/Wooster Kiwanis Classic tips off this week at the College of Wooster

One of small college basketball’s oldest events — the E.M. “Mose” Hole/Wooster Kiwanis Classic — is this week, with games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29 and Thursday, December 30 at Timken Gymnasium. Lynchburg College (7-2) and Muskingum University (2-7) get the 58th Mose Hole/Kiwanis Classic underway on Wednesday, with The College...
WOOSTER, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Katie Clark
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Women Cancel NYE Home Game Due To Wildcats’ ‘COVID-19 Protocols’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers women’s basketball team won’t play its New Year’s Eve home game due to apparent issues with the opponent’s COVID-19 protocols. The team announced Monday afternoon on social media that its game against the Wildcats at Williams Arena Friday “will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.” Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen (credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The announcement said the Gophers and Wildcats are consulting with Big Ten Conference officials about rescheduling the game, and how it falls line with the conference’s forfeiture policy. Tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any Gophers women’s basketball game in the future. Fans can call 1-800-U-GOPHER for more information.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Eagles hoping Dolphins winning streak continues, for a week anyway

Aside from the Philadelphia Eagles current winning streak, their first three-game winning streak of the season, and the recent talk about a possible playoff berth, even though QB1 Jalen Hurts has advised us of the dangers of falling victim to rat poisoning, some of what we’ve been discussing over the past few weeks sounds a lot like the same things we’ve been talking about since training camp.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy