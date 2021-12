The Girls & Boys Basketball Teams will be competing in the Hall of Fame Basketball Tournaments on December 29 and 30. The tournament will be played at New Castle High School Fieldhouse, the largest high school basketball gym in the world. This is a very prestigious tournament to be invited too and Westfield is the first school ever to have both it’s girls and boys teams invited in the same year (other than New Castle).

NEW CASTLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO